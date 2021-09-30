OAKLAND — Emma Hostetler scored two goals — one in each half — to help Northern to a 3-0 victory at Southern Wednesday evening.
Kylee Barnes scored the Huskies’ first goal on an assist from Kaylee Bowser at the 16:30 mark in the first half.
Hostetler’s first goal was unassisted at 9:18 and gave Northern a 2-0 lead at halftime.
She scored again, this time in the second half at 27:18 on an assist from McKenzie Upole.
The Huskies (7-1) outshot Southern 10-2 and led in corner kicks 4-1.
Goalie Ada White made two saves for Northern while Southern’s Bayleigh Hawk stopped five shots.
Northern hosts Fort Hill Tuesday night at 7 p.m. and Southern plays at Allegany on Saturday morning starting at 10 a.m.
