ACCIDENT — An Emma Hostetler goal in the 11th minute proved to be the difference in Accident on Tuesday night, as No. 4 Northern edged Fort Hill, 1-0.
Abby Nelson sent a cross into the box, and Hostetler put the service home for the game’s lone score. Northern finished with a 14-3 advantage in shots on goal and 2-1 in corner kicks.
Fort Hill keeper Lindsey Ternent made 13 saves, and Northern’s Ada White made three.
Northern (7-1-3 overall, 4-1-2 Western Maryland Athletic Conference) hosts No. 1 Mountain Ridge (11-2, 6-1 WestMAC) on Thursday night.
