SHORT GAP, W.Va. — In a rematch of two of the top 10 teams in their respective classes, Frankfort showcased a remarkably short memory.
The Falcons, who fell to Hedgesville on the road the day prior (see baseball roundup), put a six-spot on the scoreboard right out of the gates — chasing the opposing pitcher after just two outs.
Frankfort got a complete-game performance from right-hander David Jackson, and the Falcons notched 13 hits to bounce back and knock off a quality team 9-4 on Thursday.
“It’s a big win against a great program,” Frankfort head coach Matt Miller said. “They got us last night in a good game, good game today. Neither team makes a lot of mistakes defensively, so you have to earn everything.
“We didn’t swing at any bad pitches, we attacked fastballs like we preach, which is something we haven’t done during the first five games of the season. So it was good to jump on fastballs today, hit the ball hard and get started early.”
The Falcons (3-3), Class AA’s No. 4-ranked team in this week’s MetroNews poll, started well against the Eagles (11-3), ranked No. 7 in AAA, yesterday too. Thursday, they were able to finish.
Hedgesville tried to mount a comeback down 8-2 entering the back half of the game, both leadoff men hit safely and eventually scored in the sixth and seventh innings, but Jackson bore down.
The right-hander didn’t allow either run to burgeon into something more.
Pitching with the lead, Jackson threw to his fielders, scattering eight hits over seven innings for four runs on 104 pitches. Though he only struck out two hitters, he walked just one.
“How about David Jackson, second start of his high school career,” Miller said. “Great complete game out of him, so proud of that kid. ... He kept the pitch count down early. Two of those innings, the fourth and the fifth, it was a six-pitch inning and an eight-pitch inning, which really helped us get through that part of the order.”
At the plate, Ben Nestor and Tyler White each went 3 for 4 to lead the Falcons offensively.
White had the key base-knock of the six-run first inning, chopping a grounder just above Eagle left-hander Thomas Budka’s outstretched glove and into center for a pair of RBIs. He finished with a game-high three ribbies and scored once.
Nestor tallied what was likely the game’s hardest-hit ball in the fourth, tagging a first-pitch offering to center for a run-scoring triple — his second extra-base hit along with a first-inning two-bagger.
The Falcons batted around during the first, as Budka retired just two of the 11 hitters he faced, allowing six runs on five hits and four free passes in 2/3 of an inning to pick up the loss.
Six of Frankfort’s nine starters hit safely and seven drove in runs.
“We got good leadership at the top of the lineup, they got us rolling,” Miller said. “Hit pretty much all day. Even the innings we didn’t score we still put them in tough situations.”
Brady Whitacre, Jansen Moreland and Peyton Clark all slashed 2 for 3. Whitacre and Nestor scored twice and drove in a run each. Andrew Lynch went 1 for 3 with two runs and an RBI.
Connor McDonald and Jesse Hockaday both went 0 for 2, but they played pivotal roles in the opening-inning rally, each recording a bases-loaded walk.
Hedgesville was led by Cam Lady and Kyle West. Lady went 2 for 3, and West hit 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run. Luke Kisner, Reilly Bubb, Caden Delauter and Adain Milton recorded a hit apiece.
For the most part, right-hander AJ Fador held Frankfort in check in relief of Budka. He tossed 4 1/3 innings, giving up two runs on six hits with four strikeouts.
Now, Frankfort hopes to build off the win against regional opponent North Marion in a doubleheader tomorrow. The first game starts at noon.
“When you play our schedule, you’ve got some games in there that are tough,” Miller said. “We’ve played one AA school so far, everything else has been a AAA school. ... It’s baseball and we compete.
“It’s nice to get back to even. Tomorrow’s a huge game in the region, so we’ve got to handle North Marion. It was a swing game for us, especially momentum-wise.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.