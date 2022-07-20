Hot Stove fall ball registration open
CUMBERLAND — Registration for the Hot Stove fall baseball league is open. Players ages 13 to 15 whose 16th birthday is on or after April 30, 2023, are eligible.
Those interested should contact Vincent Copman at 240-580-5529.
Justin Copman summer league Defensive POW
Justin Copman, who starred at Allegany High School and Allegany College of Maryland, was named Defensive Player of the Week in the VOH summer league in New York.
Copman racked up a combined 26 rebounds, five blocks and two steals during the week for Team Trust.
Copman, who is entering his senior season at Dominican College, helped lead the Chargers to a 21-8 record, a trip to the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference tournament title game and a spot in the NCAA Division II East Regional tournament last year.
The 6'7", 215-pound Cumberland native averaged 10.1 points and 7.5 rebounds during the 2021-22 season. Copman also made the CACC all-tournament team.
At Allegany College, Copman led the nation in rebounding and helped get the Trojans back to the Division I junior college national tournament for the first time in 10 years. In high school, Copman was the 2017-18 Co-Area Player of the Year as a Camper.
