GRANTSVILLE — Rush Services overcame an early 2-0 first inning deficit, scoring single runs in the third through fifth inning to defeat Grantsville SAL in the Hot Stove League opener for both teams on Wednesday evening.
Catcher Liam Stewart had the only extra base hit for Rush, belting at double. The other three hits were scattered singles.
Grantsville’s Kyle Broadwater doubled for one of the team’s two hits.
Rush Services (1-0) played Potomac Construction/Outdoor Power and Grantsville SAL (0-1) took on the Cresaptown Eagles last evening at the Hot Stove Complex.
Frostburg Legion 18 P.C./Outdoor Power 1
POTOMAC PARK — David Miller had a home run to help power Frostburg Legion over Potomac Construction/Outdoor Power Thursday evening at Jim Holler Field.
Frostburg Legion took control early, leading 4-0 after the first inning. It increased it to 6-1 after two, 10-1 through three and forced the run rule with an eight runs in the fourth.
Frostburg played Riverside Sports and Potomac Construction/Outdoor Power took on Rush Services last evening and will play Frostburg Legion again today at Memorial Field beginning at 12:30 p.m.
