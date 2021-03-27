KEYSER, W.Va. — A balanced offensive perfromance helped Hampshire end a four-game losing streak in a 52-35 victory at Keyser Friday night.
Alex Hott, with three of the team's six 3-pointers, led the Trojans with 11 points. Trevor Sardo added 10 while Drew Keckley scored seven, Christian Hicks and Zack Hill each had six and Mikhi Anderson and Carter Smith scored five.
Keyser's Hunter Van Pelt scored a game-high 17 points on eight baskets and 1 of 2 free throws. Darrick Broadwater scored 12 on three baskets including one 3 and went 5 of 8 from the line.
The Trojans (4-4), who never trailed at the breaks, broke open a five-point game with an 18-6 fourth quarter. Hampshire led by four, 12-8, after the first period and was up 27-20 at halftime. If was 34-29 after three.
Keyser won the junior varsity game 40-34. Noah Broadwater led the Tornado with 13 points and Hampshire's Easton Shanholtz scored 11.
On Tuesday, Keyser (1-5) visits Pendleton County and Hampshire is at Moorefield.
