CUMBERLAND — The Howard Dragons shut out Allegany College 6-0 on Tuesday in Cumberland.
“It was one of the most complete performances we’ve had,” Howard head coach Stefan Draganov said. “I think we dominated pretty much the entire game.”
The Dragons (7-3, 4-1 NJCAA Region XX) combined for 15 shots on goal. The Trojans (4-6, 3-5 NJCAA Region XX) were held to one shot on goal.
“I don’t think this was a very good performance overall,” Allegany head coach Dustin Wise said. “Left a lot to be desired. We beat ourselves but it happens, that’s soccer.”
Howard controlled the ball almost the entire game. Neither team kept track of time of possession, however, it felt like the Dragons kept play on their side of midfield for 80% of the game. Through the first eight minutes, the ball didn’t cross Allegany’s side of midfield.
“They pressed very well early on, we didn’t really respond to it,” Wise said. “After that, once they got the advantage I think we weren’t pressing like we should’ve been pressing. We weren’t fighting like we really should’ve been playing. Once they got the advantage, they had the momentum.”
Howard took the lead with 28:55 to go in the first half. Augustine Nkemakolam scored off an assist by Jeffrey Fuentes. The goal was set up by a corner kick.
The Dragons added to their lead less than two minutes later. With 26:18 left in the first half, Abdoul Camara scored unassisted. It was set up by a turnover on the Trojans.
“He’s an outstanding, technically sound player,” Draganov said of Camara. “He understands the game well. Usually, he feeds our forwards well with good passes. In this game he was a person who converted chances on goal. I was happy to see along with finding his teammates up front he can put the ball back in the net.”
Howard led 2-0 at halftime and had a 5-0 advantage in corner kicks.
“We’re still in this game,” Wise said about his message at halftime. “I didn’t think like we were outplayed in the first half. I feel their second goal was us making a mental mistake. At that point it’s anyone’s game.”
Allegany scored an own goal in the second half with 38:14 left. It was the first of four second-half goals for the Dragons. They scored back-to-back on penalty kicks. The first was with 35:39 left by Jason Fuentes. The second was by Leonard Dunor with 32:57 remaining.
Exactly 10 minutes of game time later, Camara scored his second goal unassisted with 22:57 left.
There was a light rain for most of the second half. Draganov said it impacted his strategy.
“Usually we’re a team that has the ball more than our opponent,” he said. “The middle of the field was not good for this style of play so we tried to be a high-pressing team. We tried to put pressure on their defensive line. They struggled to get the ball on our half and that was a huge difference.”
The Trojans had several chances on goal in the second half. The closest to going in was by Mateo Vidaurre. It sailed just left of the net with about 12 minutes left.
“They were solid,” Draganov said of his defense. “We finally started to find a way to not concede as many goals as we did to start the season. I’m happy to see the progress they’ve played with.”
Nkenge Durham started in goal for Allegany. He made 11 saves and allowed six goals. Jessie Sanchez made one save for Howard.
“He’s a really good goalkeeper,” Wise said about Durham. “It looks awful having six goals against them but one was an own goal, two were penalty kicks. We just didn’t do enough to help him out today.”
Both teams play their next game at home on Thursday. The Dragons host Anne Arundel in Columbia while the Trojans face WVU Potomac State College.
“Today we came out a little flat,” Wise said. “They took advantage of that early on. Once we fell behind it continued on that path. We have Potomac State on Thursday, that alone being two close teams, that should keep the momentum and motivation high, so we look forward to that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.