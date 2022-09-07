GRANTSVILLE — The North Hagerstown Hubs placed six combined runners in the top 10, leading the way at the Mountain Ridge Invitational Tuesday at New Germany State Park in Grantsville.
“The event is the opening event for a lot of teams,” Mountain Ridge head coach Doug Baker said. “One of the things about running up at New Germany is how difficult the course is. It’s just a hard course, a lot of hills, a lot of roots, a lot of plant life. You’re back in the middle of the woods all by yourself, and for a lot of kids that’s the first time they’ve ever been that deep in the woods before.”
The Miners were the host and were joined by North Hagerstown, Northern, Allegany, Bishop Walsh, Fort Hill and Keyser.
The Hubs won the team overall for both the boys and girls. The boys won with 32 points while the girls totaled 38.
“I’m from Frostburg so it’s nice to come back up here, race some local teams, see some people that I grew up with,” North Hagerstown head coach Marc Abe said. “It’s great to come up here and see how our team stacks up against them. There’s a lot of very good talent in this area.”
The Hubs were led by Lauren Stine on the girls side and Sullivan McGreevy for the boys. Stine had the fastest time overall among the girl competitors while McGreevy finished fifth among the boys. Stine finished with a 20:35 while McGreevy timed a 18:46.
“She had a great race Saturday,” Abe said on Stein. “She came out here again today, ran against some very talented girls. Mary Delaney from Mountain Ridge is a very talented athlete, so it was nice for her to get that competition.”
North Hagerstown placed three boys in the top 10. McGreevy was joined by Jacob O’Neil who finished sixth in 18:52. Rishi Bhat was eighth with a 19:13.
Anna Chamberlain and Ella Hajel also were top 10 finishers for the Hubs’ girls. Chamberlain finished sixth with a 24:16 while Hajel placed ninth timing a 26:06.
“It was nice to see what we did Saturday to build off that. “Abe said. “Boys team took first, girls team took first so we’re kinda building a little momentum early in the season.”
The Golden Tornado placed three total runners in the top 10. Trenton Denne had the fastest time among the boys with an 18:28. Griffin Paugh was second with a 18:39. Averi Everline was third among girls with a 22:44.
Since Keyser did not field a full team on the boys side, it was not credited with any points. McGreevy and O’Neil for the Hubs received scores of three and four, respectively, however, Denne and Paugh finished with faster times. Everline for Keyser had the third-fastest time. Allegany’s Morgan Trautwein was fourth overall in 23:30. She was the only top 30 finisher on either team for the Campers, who couldn’t field a complete team.
The Miners had one top 10 finisher among the boys. Casey Culler had the third-fastest time overall with a 18:41. Culler is one of two reigning state champions from the spring outdoor track season. He is the reigning champion in the 4x800 meter relay.
“Casey’s just a real hard worker,” Baker said. “He’s a senior, he’s been coming on each year he’s gotten better. He’s looking to run in college so he takes the sport very serious. He’s in excellent shape and he’s our team leader for the male side of the team.”
The second reigning state champion is Delaney who won the 1600-meter run. She finished second overall in Tuesday’s meet with a 20:54. The Miners had three girls finish in the top 10. Hannah Piasecki placed eighth while Brylee Gray finishing ninth.
“Mary’s another one that came into camp in great shape,” Baker said. “She’s the leader of our girls team and she’s also an academic student that puts as much into school as in athletics so I have two great kids that are in charge of the teams.”
Northern had four boys in the top 10. Ethyn Peck finished fourth with a 18:43. Jayden Fike placed seventh timing 19:01. Ashton Sober finished ninth and Josh Brobst placed 10th. The Huskies had one girl in the top 10. Sophia Brown finished seventh with a 24:53.
Fort Hill’s Kamryn Rice placed fourth with a 23:53. None of the boys placed in the top 30.
Bishop Walsh did not place any runners in the top 10 among boys or girls. Their top runner was Kyle Vogtman who finished in 18th place.
“We’re looking for our top five runners and we found probably four of them today,” Baker said. “The goal of cross country is to have your five fastest runners perform pretty regularly and then to find someone in the rough to build a little bit of depth to your team. We’re still in the early stages.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.