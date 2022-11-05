CUMBERLAND — Isaiah Fields had a huge first half with four touchdowns and 204 rushing yards, leading No. 4 Allegany to a 43-7 win over Clear Spring on Saturday at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
“I thought we had a little Homecoming hangover,” Allegany head coach Bryan Hansel said. “I don’t think we played with as much intensity as we wanted. But I’m glad we played the way we did and found a groove more so in the second half.”
The Campers (7-3, 2-2 WestMAC Conference) combined for 408 yards. The Blazers (2-8, 1-2 Washington County) combined for 156 yards.
“I got a group of young kids that definitely are going to show up and play their butts off,” Clear Spring head coach Jason Ankrah said. “That’s one thing I know for sure.”
Ankrah is a former NFL and CFL linebacker who spent time with the Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans and Ottawa Redblacks. He played four seasons at Nebraska and helped the Cornhuskers reach four bowl games.
“Knowing what it does to develop a full team,” Ankrah said on how it helped transition into coaching. “As a player, I knew in high school I worried about myself and my position. Once I reached college and the NFL, I knew the ins and outs of football. It’s not just about the season and the games. You build a team through the offseason, that’s one thing we know how to do here.”
After a quick drive by Clear Spring, Fields and Brett Patterson each picked up first downs for over 15 yards. Fields finished off the drive walking in from two yards out.
“I think Isaiah was great this week,” Hansel said. “I think he’s starting to feel more comfortable offensively and it showed.”
The Blazers went three-and-out on their next drive, and on Allegany’s next play Jacob Salonish cut right and scored from 43 yards out.
Clear Spring had the ball to open the second quarter. On the first play, Hunter Oaks avoided two sacks and found Caleb Younker for a 64-yard touchdown.
“That’s huge, especially for our guys,” Ankrah said. “We gotta ride the wave of momentum, but we gotta maintain our own momentum.”
The Campers got the ball back and two plays later, Fields found the end zone again from 78 yards away. Fields broke free again later in the quarter and scored from 71 yards out.
The Blazers found some rhythm on offense in the second quarter. They picked up a few first downs, but several penalties kept them out of scoring range. They finished with seven penalties for 87 yards.
“Penalties have killed us, we’ve dealt with that all season,” Ankrah said. “Shooting ourselves in the foot, it’s hard to execute when you do that. But we can move the ball and, defensively, we showed flashes.”
Midway through the second, Dae Dae Smith intercepted a pass at the 47 to end a Clear Spring drive after three plays.
Late in the second quarter, Cayden Bratton injured his knee and was helped off the field. He did not return but he was not on crutches after the game. Hansel said the ligaments feel tight with some swelling but said he will try to play next week.
Smith entered at quarterback and a few plays later, Fields scored his fourth touchdown of the first half from 24 yards away. Fields finished with 236 yards on 16 rushes and four touchdowns. He also caught one pass for two yards.
”Just what we needed," Hansel said of Fields. "We kind of had a little worry when Cayden went down. I think he did some great things for us, the ability to breathe a little bit offensively. We were proud of him today.”
Allegany opened the second half with two runs for over 20 yards by Patterson. He would finish the drive with a touchdown from two yards out. The Campers lined up for the extra point but faked it with Smith flipping it to Powell who ran it in for the two-point conversion. However, Smith’s knee was ruled down so the play didn’t count.
“We wanted to get to 35,” Hansel said. “We didn’t have a quarterback we felt comfortable with. We had a play-action play that we love, but we didn’t want to put it in the air. We wanted the running clock.”
After the score, both teams started bringing in backups. Allegany added several junior varsity players to its playoff roster, most if not all of them entered the game in the second half.
Kain Sweitzer entered at quarterback, and Caden Keiper got a couple carries in the backfield. Their first drive ended with a 24-yard field goal by Blake Powell. It led to a running clock with about two minutes left in the third quarter.
“It felt great," Hansel said. "I thought they played hard and ran hard. They play with high effort, so that’s all we care about.”
The fourth quarter featured backups from both teams who ran out the clock. The Blazers nearly found the end zone as Younker had a 46-yard touchdown waved off by a holding penalty.
For Clear Spring, Oaks went 6 of 10 for 100 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed five times for 22 yards. Younker caught three passes for 80 yards and a touchdown.
“Hunter Oaks is one heck of a guy that I’m gonna miss,” Ankrah said. “That’s been our leader since I got here. I love that kid, that’s one tough senior. That’s a big spot we gotta fill next year.”
For Allegany, Patterson ran 12 times for 71 yards and a touchdown. Salonish had three rushes for 52 yards and a score.
When asked about what he’ll remember about this season, Ankrah talked about how they stuck together through tragedy. In August, three student-athletes from Clear Spring died in a car accident. They were Tyler Josenhans, Kannon Shives and Clayton Knode.
“We’re family, we stick together,” Ankrah said. “We dealt with tragedy in the beginning of the season that could’ve tore us apart. It hit us hard but we got tighter, we stuck together and we finished. We didn’t have to play this game, but we wanted to play and get this playoff experience. I’m glad we got that.”
The Campers return to Greenway for a rematch with Fort Hill on Friday at 7 p.m.
“It’s big, it’s gonna be packed,” Hansel said. “It’s a Friday night game, big crowd. You get a chance to compete against your rival again so that’s all you can ask for is a chance to compete. We’re gonna go compete.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.