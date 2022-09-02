ACCIDENT — After winning their first playoff game in over 20 years, the Northern Huskies look to take the next step in 2022.
“I thought we had a good season,” Northern head coach Phil Carr said. “We ended up 5-6 but we had some really big wins. Two wins in a row against Frankfort and Keyser at home were huge wins for us. They were kinda wins that were unexpected. We were hoping to be in the game and have a chance.”
The Huskies went 5-6 overall and 1-3 in Western Maryland. Northern began the year with back-to-back losses against Fort Hill (17-7) and Albert Gallatin (33-13) at Uniontown, Pennsylvania. The Huskies bounced back with a three-game winning streak — all at home — against Clear Spring (46-7), Frankfort (28-6) and Keyser (34-19). At the time Northern played both teams, Frankfort and Keyser were both ranked number one in the West Virginia Class AA ratings.
Immediately after winning three in a row, Northern went on to lose three in a row. The Huskies lost to Moorefield (22-13), Mountain Ridge (43-13) and Allegany (34-14). Northern won their regular season finale at home against Southern (47-8).
The Huskies then opened the playoffs with a victory over Smithsburg (45-9). It was their first playoff win since 2000 when they upset the state’s top seed in Cambridge-South Dorchester 14-7. It was also the second playoff win at home in program history, the first since 1992 over Smithsburg.
“It meant a lot to our school and to our program,” Carr said. “It was a big deal for us. We’ve hosted a fair amount of playoff games, we just couldn’t get over the hump and win one. It builds a little excitement within the program.”
Northern’s season came to an end the following week at Fort Hill (40-14). The Sentinels led 26-0 after the first quarter and never looked back. The Huskies were held to under 200 yards of total offense. Northern was shut out until there were seven minutes left in the fourth quarter when Jamison Warnick found Kellen Hinebaugh (6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Sr.) for a touchdown. Warnick scored a rushing touchdown a few minutes later and finished with 110 rushing yards on 25 attempts.
Warnick led the Huskies last season with 341 passing yards. He went 29-for-65 and threw five touchdowns with six interceptions. The next two leading passers each threw for 38 yards. Kyle Broadwater (5-8, 140, Jr.) and Logan Miller. Broadwater went 4-for-8 while Miller completed his only pass attempt. Warnick was a unanimous first-team All-Area selection last year as an all-purpose player. He also scored the second-most touchdowns in the area with 18.
The Huskies have already lost several key players to injury. One of the most notable is Alex Knauff (6-2, 180, Jr.). He started the last three games last season at center. Northern will have to play their fourth center as the top three have all suffered injuries this offseason.
“We got a lot of inexperienced guys playing varsity football,” Carr said. “Usually, we’re not having these injuries but we got four varsity guys down. When you don’t have a lot of players that’s an issue.”
Carr also mentioned quarterback and defensive back Liam Stewart (5-10, 140, So.) and split end, defensive end and kicker Wally Brands (6-0, 155, So.). Stewart is dealing with a shoulder injury that could be season ending, however, it’s unclear if that will be the case. Brands also has a shoulder injury, but is expected to return.
With Stewart out, the Huskies’ quarterback will be Luke Ross (5-8, 140, So.). Ross completed one pass for nine yards last year while Stewart did not attempt a pass. Ross also rushed 37 times for 237 yards and three scores.
“He brings a lot of speed in the passing game,” Carr said. “He brings a lot of escapability. He can make some things happen that’s not really there. He’s got really good instincts to get free, he’s just an athlete.”
Of the returning halfbacks and fullbacks, Broadwater led the team last year in rushing with 284 yards. He rushed 44 times and five went for touchdowns. Ethan Sebold (6-0, 200, Sr.) rushed 56 times for 241 yards and three touchdowns.
“He brings a lot of speed,” Carr said on Broadwater. “He looks a lot stronger, in our scrimmage he ran the ball really well.”
The other backs include Hinebaugh, Jared Graham (5-8, 170, Jr.), Robert Deatelhauser (6-0, 160, So.) and Timmy Folk (5-10, 170, So.) Hinebaugh led the Huskies in receiving with 13 catches for 221 yards and four scores.
“He’s going to be our go-to guy, but we’re also gonna let him run the ball,” Carr said of Hinebaugh. “He put on some weight, he brings a little more thunder to the backfield for us. We’ll still use him in space and try to get him the ball some in the air.”
Northern has eight split ends listed on the roster. The leading returner was Austin Ravenscroft (5-8, 140, Sr.) with six catches for 67 yards and a score. The rest of the group consists of Brady Dixon (5-8, 140, Jr.), Todd Meyers (5-10, 180, Sr.), Adam Durr (5-7, 145, Jr.), Austin Slaybaugh (5-10, 140, Sr.), Cole Folk (5-8, 125, So.) and Jason Moore (5-8, 130, So.).
Northern had four players on the 2021 All-Area team. The second player was on the offensive line in guard Cole Moore. He tied for the most All-Area votes with 14. Moore has graduated, however, and the Huskies feature almost exclusively upperclassmen up front.
Of the 12 linemen listed, nine are upperclassmen. The veterans include Brayden Broadwater (6-1, 275, Sr.), Jake Beeman (5-11, 285, Sr.), Andrew Platter (6-2, 280, Sr.), Connor Lawson (6-0, 250, Sr.), Ryan Bolyard (5-10, 215, Jr.), Abe Schilpp (6-3, 200, Jr.), Joe Burris (6-1, 195, Jr.) and Cole O’Neal (6-4, 275, Jr.). The three underclassmen are Nick Riley (6-0, 160, So.), Austin Ross (5-7, 155, So.) and Brycen Hook (5-7, 255, So.).
“We’re still a work in progress,” Carr said. “We lost three of the five starting linemen from last year. We’re trying to recover from losing those three guys, but we do have some older guys to step in and replace them. They don’t have a ton of experience even though they’re upperclassmen.”
The defense featured one first-team All-Area player in linebacker Chance Ritchey. He put up 137 tackles and one sack. The top returning tackler is Sebold who had 82. Hinebaugh had the second most among returning players with 62.
“He’s our leader on defense,” Carr said of Sebold. “He’s a kid that’s very instinctual. He goes up and gets it, he can read things and go get the ball a lot. He’ll be our signal caller on defense. He’s very athletic, a good run stopper and defends the pass well. We’ll put a lot on his shoulders defensively.”
Deatelhauser, Schilpp, Knauff and Brands are the listed defensive ends. Knauff and Brands each had four tackles last season. Hinebaugh, Bolyard and Graham will be the expected starters at linebacker. Hinebaugh had 40 tackles and four sacks in 2021. Bolyard had 16 tackles while Graham had six.
“All three are good run stoppers, we just gotta keep working on how to defend the pass,” Carr said.
In the secondary, Kyle Broadwater and Sebold tied Warnick for the team lead with two interceptions. Dixon, Stewart, Ravenscroft, Ross, Durr, Timmy Folk, Cole Folk and Moore are the other listed defensive backs. Ravenscroft and Broadwater are the projected starters at cornerback. Dixon should start at safety.
Brands was the primary kicker last year. He made his only field goal attempt from 28 yards. Brands also made 25-of-29 extra point attempts and averaged 38.1 yards per kickoff on 25 attempts. Sebold missed his only extra point attempt and did not attempt any field goals. He kicked off 22 times and averaged 36.6 yards per kickoff. With Brands out, Sebold will fill in at kicker and continue to start at punter. He averaged 36.8 yards per punt last season and punted four times inside the 20-yard line.
“He’s a very good punter, he could be one of the top punters in the area,” Carr said.
Northern kicks off the season with a rematch against Fort Hill on Friday. Kickoff from Half-Mile High Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m.
“We’re just looking forward to getting the season going,” Carr said. “We expect our kids to play hard. It doesn’t matter how many we have, we’ll play hard and coach hard. That’s all we can expect from them.”
