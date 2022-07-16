CUMBERLAND — When Ty Johnson was growing up in Cumberland, he would've liked to have learned from a current National Football League player.
The New York Jets running back and former Fort Hill and University of Maryland star wanted to be that role model for the future generation of football players in the city, and he was just that on Saturday.
Johnson's first youth football camp was a rousing success, as 125 kids had the opportunity to learn from the best Cumberland has to offer. Kids ages 8 to 13 worked on drills and skills, but, most importantly, Johnson imparted the importance of hard work.
"There wasn't really a guy that came back from the NFL, or a guy that was a professional track star or anything like that," Johnson said of his experience coming up in football. "A guy that would come back and give you a blueprint of what goes on in the daily life of just working hard, doing these drills and getting position-specific work in.
"That was a big motivation because I wish I had someone like that. I had guys here and there, the Colton Sibleys, all those guys, the Clay brothers that came back and helped out. I just wanted to be that guy for the youth now."
Johnson wasn't the only Western Maryland football staple present at Brother Stephen F. Paul Stadium at Bishop Walsh for the jam-packed camp.
Former West Virginia University standout Jarrod Harper, a Mountain Ridge graduate, and former Fort Hill head coach Todd Appel, who went 142-16 and won five state titles in 12 seasons as the coach of the Sentinels, were also there to provide insight.
Registration was supposed to begin at 8:30 a.m., but parents and kids, brimming with excitement, showed up early and registration began a half hour ahead of schedule.
"It was great to have people so anxious and excited to get out here and get after it," Johnson said.
The eagerness was understandable. Johnson, 24, has racked up 1,345 yards of offense and six total touchdowns over three seasons in the NFL with the Detroit Lions and the Jets.
Before being drafted by the Lions in the sixth round (186th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft, Johnson accumulated 4,196 all-purpose yards at Maryland (third in school history) and 2,635 rushing yards (fourth). His 9.1 yards a carry in 2016 is a Terrapins record.
At Fort Hill, the speedster was the first two-time Area Player of the Year, and he amassed 3,363 yards and 43 touchdowns on the ground in two varsity seasons.
Johnson knows first-hand how difficult it is to garner a college scholarship, let alone an NFL roster spot when you're from Western Maryland. He's also evidence that anything is possible with talent and a diligent work ethic.
For the youth in this region, having a player to look up to gives them a light at the end of the tunnel.
"I went through it, I can relate to them perfectly," Johnson said. "We're up on I-68 in the mountains, we're out of the way. ... It takes a minute to get here. Coaches and schools coming out, it's difficult. It's definitely one of those things where I wanted to give back because I know what it's like to be in their shoes.
"It's possible, but it's not just going to be given to you. You can't be entitled or anything like that. You have to put in the work because there are thousands of other players their age, and some already have offers.
"They have better facilities, better access to coaches. It's never been given to anyone, you have to earn it."
Appel coached Johnson at Fort Hill before he was the player on national television every weekend. Johnson had all the talent in the world in high school, but his effort and desire to improve were what set him apart.
That's what the 5-foot-10, 216-pound running wanted the campers to take away on Saturday.
"He's a better person than he is a football player," Appel said at Bishop Walsh on Saturday. "He's a talented guy, but he also works equally as hard.
"For him to give back to the community, I think that's pretty special. For him to realize that people look up to him, and he comes and gives this thing for free to everybody. That says something about him as a person."
Carson Bender was the camp's Most Valuable Player from the 12-13-year-old age range. Landon Rafferty was the 10-11 MVP, and Kaymen Freeman was the 8-9 top player.
Harper knows as well as Johnson how hard it was to make it to the next level coming out of Western Maryland.
The 2011 Times-News Defensive Player of the Year at Mountain Ridge felt like he was under recruited despite his status as a three-time All-Area and two-time All-State performer. As a Miner, he made 120 tackles, picked off 15 passes and recovered seven fumbles.
West Virginia gave Harper a chance, and the school in Morgantown, West Virginia, didn't regret it. He recorded 130 tackles in 51 games from 2013-2016, which earned him a stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Harper relished the chance to give back to the community that helped make him.
"I think this is great," Harper said of the camp. "I want to thank Ty for asking me to be a part of it. ... I was telling one of the parents up there, 'When me and Ty were coming up, we didn't necessarily have anything like this.'
"Parents want to send their kids somewhere to do something and get better at sports. A lot of kids want to play in college, whether it's basketball, football. To have someone that went and did it come back and coach them, obviously the parents love it. The kids love it even more to be around guys like Ty."
While Johnson spends much of the year in New Jersey with the Jets and training in Florida and Texas, he hasn't forgotten his roots.
That's why the camp Saturday may have been the first of its kind, but it won't be the last. Johnson says he's going to begin planning for next year's in August and hopes to double the number of participants to 250.
"It's where I grew up," Johnson said. "I'm always going to have love for the city that showed me love. Regardless of if they thought I was going to make it or not. It's my roots."
