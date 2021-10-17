FROSTBURG — Carl Igweh set a Mountain East Conference record that may stand for quite some time, recording seven sacks in one game, and Frostburg State blasted Wheeling, 41-17, on Homecoming Saturday.
The victory improved the Bobcats to 6-1 overall (5-1 MEC). They’re in a three-way tie for first place in the conference along with Notre Dame and Charleston.
Igweh recorded two sacks in the second quarter, three in the third and two in the fourth to set the MEC record. The previous mark for most sacks in a game was held by five different players with 3.5.
Igweh, who now leads the conference with 10 sacks this season, also broke the school record for sacks in a game that was previously set by Jordan Proctor against St. John Fisher in 2016 when he recorded five.
On offense, Frostburg State utilized a big-play attack.
After Gavin Lavat’s four-yard rushing score that made it 7-7 midway through the first quarter, the Bobcats’ next four touchdowns came on plays of at least 40 yards.
Zae Giles was responsible for two of them, returning a kickoff 91 yards to the house and catching a 65-yard touchdown pass from Graham Walker. Both long TDs came during the third quarter.
Malcolm Facey tallied a 64-yard rushing score and Walker hit Malik Morris on a 40-yard touchdown pass during the second quarter.
Dayne Koontz also added field goals of 32 and 23 yards. His 32-yarder crossed the uprights as time expired before halftime.
Koontz is 5 for 6 on field goals for an 83.3% success rate this season, good for second in the conference behind Matt Greenwood (Wheeling) of kickers who’ve attempted more than one field goal. Greenwood made a 28-yarder during the second quarter Saturday in Frostburg.
Frostburg State outgained Wheeling 409-309 and tallied 175 rushing yards on 34 carries.
The Bobcats were led in the ground game by Facey, who needed just six carries to make it 92 yards. Kisaye Barnes had four carries for 41, Lavat had 15 carries for 33 and Giles had three carries for 22.
Walker completed 13 of 22 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns. Giles caught two balls for 107 yards, and Morris came down with six receptions for 88 yards.
For Wheeling, three different players threw at least two passes. The primary quarterback was Brennon Norris, who completed 11 of 21 passes for a touchdown and an interception. Trent Jackson completed three of his six attempts for 51 yards and a touchdown.
Sy Alli had 24 carries for 118 yards, and Eli Young added 42 rushing yards.
Lowell Patron caught five passes for 71 yards and a TD. Ryan LaFollette also caught a touchdown.
Frostburg State led 24-10 at halftime.
Norris gave Wheeling its first, and only, lead of the afternoon when the quarterback connected with Patron on a six-yard passing touchdown, 7-0, just 1:30 into the game.
The Bobcats countered with a Lavat TD, capping an eight-play, 80-yard drive that made it 7-7. FSU pushed in front early in the second quarter after Facey’s rushing score, and it went up 21-7 after Morris’ long touchdown.
Giles made it 31-10 — both teams made field goals before the intermission — after his long kick return opened the second half, and FSU made it 38-10 after Giles found the end zone through the air.
Wheeling cut into the deficit on the first play of the fourth quarter, an 18-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to LaFollette. Koontz accounted for the Bobcats’ final points on a field with 5:52 left.
Frostburg State is at Fairmont State on Saturday at 1 p.m.
