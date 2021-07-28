I’m tired of making excuses for Lamar Jackson.
After the sensational quarterback looked like a deer in the headlights during his first playoff game, a 23-17 home defeat to the Chargers in 2019, it was because of his inexperience.
After suffering a second-straight playoff loss despite winning the NFL’s Most Valuable Player Award, this time a 28-12 beatdown at the hands of Derrick Henry and the Titans, it was because of his supporting cast: Jackson’s receivers had six drops.
After falling short again in the Divisional Round in Buffalo this past season, I, a fervent Lamar adherent, argued he would’ve made up for his third-quarter pick-six had he not been knocked out with a concussion.
I can’t rationalize away Lamar not getting vaccinated and testing positive for COVID-19 the first week of training camp.
It’s not like Jackson is unaware of the pitfalls of contracting the virus.
Baltimore was fined $250,000 during the offseason for its lapses in protocol that led to dozens of team personnel — including Jackson — testing positive during the week of the team’s Thanksgiving matchup with the Steelers, causing the game to be pushed back three times over six days.
A week ago the National Football League informed teams that outbreaks among unvaccinated players could lead to forfeiture of games. The NFL won’t cut the Ravens a break like last season.
So here we are, at a time when Jackson should be improving chemistry with his retooled offense — one that may contain the greatest receiving corps in team history with the additions of Sammy Watkins and Rashod Bateman — he’s sitting on the couch for at least 10 days.
According to WBAL 11 News’ Pete Gilbert, Jackson’s absence is prolonged because he isn’t vaccinated.
“I’m focused on getting me a Super Bowl. I’m focused on getting better. I’m focused on working with my teammates right now,” Jackson said last month.
Talk is cheap.
As the leader of a professional football team, one that reports to have a 90% vaccination rate, it’s inexcusable to roll the dice and risk forfeiting games and missing crucial practice time.
This isn’t a column about the merits of getting vaccinated or not. I am, and I believe everyone should get it so I can stop reading about COVID deaths in the newspaper.
This column comes from the heart of a die-hard fan, both of the Ravens and their supremely talented gunslinger.
Yes, getting vaccinated is a personal decision, but when you’re the face of a franchise with 90 other guys relying on you, your personal decision isn’t really that personal.
A day prior to Jackson’s positive test, Gus Edwards failed his test too after making his personal decision. At this rate, we’ll know the other members of that 10% unvaccinated group by the end of the week.
If winning is the most important thing, players would get the vaccine. They’re willing to suffer permanent brain damage, which has been linked to suicides and domestic violence, in the pursuit of a ring. Getting the vaccine is too risky?
Jackson’s surprised reaction on Instagram Thursday could indicate his lapse was from a place of misguided judgement, where he thought he had sufficient antibodies from his COVID bout in November.
If that’s the case, I’m not even sure which scenario is better. On one hand, dodging the vaccine wasn’t an intentional risk, on the other he’s had his eyes closed and ears shut for the past year-plus.
It’s time for Lamar to prove he’s worth $40 million. I’m out of excuses.
