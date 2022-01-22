CUMBERLAND — All it took was a halftime team talk from Allegany head coach Tedd Eirich to get Chazz Imes firing on all cylinders in the second half. After not recording a point in the opening 16 minutes, Imes scored 21 over the final 16 minutes and led the comeback as No.1 Allegany overcame a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter to take down No. 2 Southern, 57-54, on Friday night.
Imes finished with a game-high 21 points, all in the second half, on seven field goals, including a 3-pointer, and 6 of 9 from the free-throw line to go along with five steals and three rebounds.
"He didn't shoot the ball in the first half and I grabbed ahold of him before we left the locker room and I kindly told him to shoot the ball," Eirich said. "He just came out on fire. He took the initiative. He was taking good shots. You don't want him coming out forcing shots, and he didn't, so that's the kind of effort I've been waiting to see from him all year. Man, 21 points in one half, that's amazing."
It was a game befitting for the old Allegany High School gymnasium, but the atmosphere was more than up for the occasion as the Campers leaned on their fan support to get back into things throughout the fourth.
"It was just one heck of a classic Allegany-Southern game," said Eirich. "Two teams being strong against each other. Both teams going back and forth. I've got to give our kids a lot of credit for ... being down nine points and coming back like we did. It seemed that after the technical foul at the start of the fourth quarter, our kids just went up another level. So I guess it did some good there."
It was a back-and-forth affair throughout the first half, with neither team going on a run larger than 4-0, as the Campers led by one after the first, 13-12, and the Rams led at the break, 26-25.
"I thought it was a heck of a high school game," said Southern head coach Tom Bosley. "It had to be entertaining for fans, which is pretty good. A nice crowd. 50% limit which I thought was pretty cool. Both teams played hard. They ended up causing us to turn it over in the last minute and a half, which ended up being the difference in the ball game."
Within the first 1:13 in the second half, the Rams' lead extended to eight, 33-25, following baskets by Ethan Glotfelty, Isaac Upole and Gabe Hebb, who combined for 47 points.
Caiden Chorpenning got a layup to fall at 6:19 to end the run, but Upole took over the period, scoring 11 of his 19 points in the quarter to give Southern a 43-37 lead entering the fourth.
Allegany got to within five in the fourth, but Hebb got a basket to fall at 2:52 to put the Rams ahead 52-45. From there, it was all Campers, who closed out the game on a 12-2 run.
Zach Michael got back-to-back layups to fall, with the first being an and-one try that the free throw missed the mark. Imes then got a steal near midcourt, drove to the basket and got fouled on a made floater, sending the Allegany gymnasium into bedlam. The free throw that would've tied the game at 2:11 hit iron and missed.
Less than a minute later, Imes sunk a pair of foul shots for Allegany's first lead since the final minute of the first half, but Hebb answered with a runner off the glass and a 54-53 lead.
The Campers had a chance to retake the lead at the line, but the foul shooting woes continued as both shots missed. Southern's rebound try went out of bounds and gave Allegany the ball back. Imes responded with a jumper from the foul line to take the lead for good, 55-54, with 28 seconds left.
Imes came up with a steal in the post on the Rams' ensuing possession and went to the line for a pair of free throws, sinking both for a three-point lead with 3.9 seconds remaining.
After a timeout, the Rams' Hail Mary inbounds pass soared over Upole's head at the other end of the floor.
But Southern got one more try, as Allegany's inbounds pass was tipped to Hebb, who stormed up the court and got an off-balance 3-point try up before the buzzer, but it hit iron as the Campers escaped with the win.
Upole's 19 points came the hard way, fighting his way through traffic throughout the night and being as creative as ever around the rim.
"He's getting better," Bosley said of Upole, who has been battling injuries as of late. "He's getting more conditioned, he's getting more in shape. Some physical things to get through, but he's getting better. The better he is, the more healthy he is, the better we are as a team. Our kids are finding out how to get it to him and he's doing a better job of getting it in the post. They did a good job doubling him. They did a good job making it hard for him to get open looks, but that's expected from them. They know what they're doing."
Even with 14 points apiece, Hebb and Glotfelty did so much to facilitate the offense for the Rams and provide staunch defense on the other end of the floor.
"It's not always about scoring," Bosley said. "I thought Ethan played a really good ball game defensively, which is encouraging. Gabe always plays well defensively, but he played a bigger guy tonight. ... Hopefully, we'll continue to get better defensively. It's all we work on. We spend all our time working on defense until we get that figured out."
The Campers shot a worrisome 6 for 15 from the foul line in the fourth quarter.
"You're not worried going into the game and you're not worried while shooting them, but after it's said and done you're sitting there thinking, 'My goodness, we're blowing chances of getting closer in the game there at the end of the game,'" Eirich said. "It's just a matter of we have to start concentrating on our foul shots or it's going to cost us a game. Thankfully, we had the resiliency to come back and then hold Southern off at the end with good defense on the final shot."
Despite the foul shooting troubles, Imes was up to the challenge and the Campers had the advantage in bench scoring, 17-2, thanks to 10 points from Michael and seven from Griffin Madden.
"Zach just keeps getting better and better each game," Eirich said. "We brought him up after the second game of the season to varsity. The first practice we saw him, we knew he was staying. Each game he goes out, he gets better, he listens to you. I thought his defense was fantastic. Trying to guard Upole is a monstrous job, and I know he scored 19 points, but I just thought Zach's effort was good and he did everything he could. Pretty good for a sophomore.
"The rest of our bench, they always come off and give us energy. Griffin came and gave us three straight baskets in the second quarter to keep us in it. I've said it before — we got eight different kids that can start any game and they just prove it game in and game out."
Chorpenning led the team in rebounds with nine to go along with six points, while Bauer added eight points, two assists and two steals.
Allegany won the junior varsity game, 37-32, behind a game-high 18 points from Isaiah Fields. Jack Healy led Southern with eight points.
Allegany (7-3) faces a lengthy break, hosting Clear Spring on Jan. 28. Southern (6-4) hosts Frankfort on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.