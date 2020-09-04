The Times-News football preview, highlighting East Hardy, Frankfort, Hampshire, Keyser, Moorefield and Petersburg, will be included in Friday’s Sept. 11 edition.
Due to the uncertainty caused by the pandemic, the sports staff waited to see when or if high school athletics would resume. Maryland chose not to while West Virginia is cautiously making the attempt.
Therefore, our in-depth look at the Cougars, Falcons, Trojans, Golden Tornado, Yellow Jackets and Vikings will appear next week.
Along with a preview of this week’s games, the schedules and rosters are in today’s Scoreboard section on Page 3B.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.