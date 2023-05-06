KEYSER, W.V.a. — Inside-the-park home runs are one of the rarest plays in softball.
Aubrie Root made an exception on Friday, hitting a three-run homer to lead No. 2 seed Frankfort to a 7-3 win over top seed Keyser at Ron Mathias Field.
The Falcons (13-10) scored four runs in the sixth including the inside-the-park home run.
“The last few weeks, I’ve been talking about hitting through the order and getting hits when we need them,” Frankfort head coach Duke Lantz said. “We always know with Avery (Noel) in the circle, we’ve got a chance. But we gotta support her, and we got that tonight.”
The Golden Tornado (18-5) started slow offensively and couldn’t generate enough offense late in the game.
“Credit to Frankfort, they came out here and had more energy than us,” Keyser head coach Colton Jones said. “We were flat at first, they got going a little bit. We knew they had a good, quality team.”
Tied at 3 in the sixth inning, a single by Breanna Bowers and a double by Noel put two runners on.
Root hit a line drive to center field, scoring both runners. After advancing to third and waiting for a few seconds, Root decided to take home plate and scored.
It was officially ruled a three-run inside-the-park home run that gave Frankfort a 6-3 lead.
“That’s a softball player that’s played a lot of softball,” Lantz said. “When there’s a lot of stuff going on at the plate, the ball’s on the ground, the girls are looking at each other. That’s a softball player that saw an opening and saw an advantage.”
Raley Nestor singled later in the inning to make it 7-3.
After two scoreless innings to open the game, the Falcons took the lead in the third. Morgan Weimer singled for the first run of the game and was tagged out third. The next at-bat, Root went deep to left for a solo home run. Root finished with two home runs and four RBIs.
“If she swings the bat, that ball comes off the bat with authority,” Lantz said of Root. “She’s been close a couple of times this year, I think that was her first home run. I’m so proud of her, that was a huge hit.”
Up 2-0 heading into the fourth, Carlee Kesner singled to add a run to the Falcons lead.
The Tornado were held to two hits through the first four innings. After two walks put two runners on, a fly out to left scored both.
Both runners tagged and scored from third before the throw to the plate. A passed ball later in the inning tied the game at 3.
“We got a walk, a nice base hit and put some pressure on them.” Jones said. “That’s how we’ve been doing it all year, get a couple hits and put pressure on them. That was the only inning we got it, we gotta be able to be more consistent.”
The Falcons’ Noel went the distance, allowing four hits, three runs and seven walks with 11 strikeouts.
“It was a long game, Keyser has good, experienced hitters,” Lantz said. “They got runners on base and she threw a lot more pitches than she’s used to. This is a quality team, you’re gonna have more walks against good quality hitters.”
Noel led Frankfort with three hits while Root hit the two home runs.
Rylee Mangold went 3 2/3 innings for the Tornado, allowing three hits, two earned runs and two walks with five strikeouts.
Charity Wolfe went 3 1/3 innings, allowed five hits, four runs and two walks with four strikeouts. Wolfe led Keyser with two hits including a double.
“With us being in the situation we’re at, we’re gonna rely on both of them big time,” Jones said of his pitchers. “Try and work ourselves out of a hole.”
Lantz has also talked about the youth of this year’s team several times throughout the year. Of the 13 players on the Falcons roster, two are upperclassmen with one senior and a junior.
“Today I saw something that I haven’t seen yet,” Lantz said. “They tied it up and the girls were mad. They were upset we lost the lead and I think they got it in their mind, we’re gonna do what we need to do to win this game. I think they took a huge step today and something clicked.”
Keyser hosts Berkeley Springs on Monday. The winner plays Frankfort in the section final on Tuesday. The Tornado will host with a win, otherwise the Falcons gets home field advantage. Frankfort would need to win one of two possible games while their opponent would need to sweep.
“It’s do or die now,” Jones said. “We gotta scratch and claw and try and find a way to win three in a row. It’s do or die, we gave away our mulligan and we gotta go to work.”
