My dad was always harder on me than my teammates coaching my Little League teams.
As I got older and played high school and American Legion baseball, we would always roll our eyes at the parents who made their kids’ game about them, yelling at an official after a bad call or arguing with coaches when their child didn’t get the playing time they thought their little Billy deserved.
All of those memories came back while covering the Fairmont Senior at Frankfort girls regional championship game last week.
From a parent running up to officials with a phone-captured video of a controversial play as he tried to walk off the court at halftime, to adults video-taping distraught players after their season ended in defeat, it was difficult to focus on the game with so many parents living vicariously through their kids.
When I wanted to speak to Frankfort head coach Mike Miller after the game, he was barricaded in the locker room with Polar Bear fans hanging around the hallway, presumably trying to get one last word with the coach.
I had to get permission to enter the locker room like I was being admitted to visit an inmate.
These are adults watching their kids play high school basketball, and Miller didn’t mince words about the postgame debacle.
“They ought to be ashamed of themselves for what they did after the game,” he said. “It’s just a bunch of classless people, that’s exactly what they are. Anytime you have kids over there that are emotional and crying, and you’re sitting there waving to them and videoing them when they’re walking off the court, just so you can get a good laugh and all that.
“They’re still out there running their mouth as they’re going down the hall. You just won, act like you’ve been there before. That just shows you the kind of class they have. I’m probably better off staying in this locker room and not going out there.”
I was with Miller up until he said, “act like you’ve been there before.” Even if Fairmont Senior wasn’t the defending state champion and beating the Falcons was its biggest win in program history, that wouldn’t begin to explain what I saw during and after the game.
I get that parents are invested. They drove their kid to practice for years, paid for uniforms and camps, etc. and this is finally the culmination of their kid’s athletic career. But while those kids were celebrating and filing onto the bus, their parents were acting like they themselves just hoisted a championship trophy.
To better understand what led to that moment, it’s necessary to discuss the play that set everything awry.
After a quarter-and-a-half of scintillating basketball, arguably the highest-level start to a game I’ve seen during the season, the Polar Bears’ star player and a Frankfort guard got tangled up around the three-point arc and everything changed.
The Fairmont Senior player shoved the Falcon into the floor on the way up, prompting a Frankfort assistant to rush the court in defense of their player.
Common fouls were assessed to each player and a technical assigned to the Falcon bench, prompting Miller to argue with the officials at length.
“All three officials I talked to said they didn’t see it,” he said. “It’s hard for me to believe that when 1,500 people saw it, the three people that were supposed to see it didn’t see it. And for the life of me, I don’t understand that.
“There’s a history of that girl taking swings at people and playing dirty, and sooner or later somebody’s going to get hurt.”
The history Miller refers to has been documented on social media, as the Falcon Fanatics Twitter account released a compilation of hard fouls by the Fairmont Senior star. The player is seen forearming a girl in the face in one clip and punching another among other dangerous plays.
It’s not entirely her fault, she’s still figuring life out as a high schooler. The onus is on the adults to correct that sort of behavior.
Polar Bear head coach Corey Hines took her out for the next few minutes following the scuffle, presumably to send a message, but you have to wonder if the lesson was really being taught in earnest with plays like these becoming the norm.
Winning often cures all, and Fairmont Senior has done a great deal of that in recent years.
And that mantra was no more evident than in the fourth quarter. With the Polar Bears leading by nine and Frankfort needing to foul to regain possession with no shot clock, Fairmont Senior made their priorities known to everyone in attendance.
The controversial Polar Bear player again pulled another stunt, pretending to be the player fouled at midcourt, when it was clearly another. She went to the line before officials huddled and determined she wasn’t the shooter.
It could’ve been just a mistake, right? Wrong. With not a seat left in the gym for the high-profile matchup when I got there, the only open space remaining was in the Fairmont Senior fan section. I was chatting up a parent of one of the Polar Bear players throughout the night.
Naturally, I asked them if that was a common ploy.
“We’ve done it a few times this season, but they’ve obviously caught on by now,” they told me.
I don’t blame coach Hines. The Patriots and Astros have proven that if you’re not toeing the line, you’re not winning.
But what kind of message is that sending to these girls?
And that’s the real crime of the Fairmont Senior-Frankfort heavyweight bout. What started as a high-octane track meet devolved into a spectacle, and it was no longer about the girls on the court.
Frankfort fans booed the Fairmont Senior girl every time she touched the ball the rest of the night, and the Polar Bear fans took it to the next level after the game.
I’m not a parent, but I’d like to be someday. Without a doubt, I’m going to harken back to how my dad coached my teams to hold me accountable, and how my parents bit their tongues instead of approaching an official or a visiting coach after a game.
Everyone is so worried about the coronavirus clearing arenas and barring spectators at the upcoming ACIT and MPSSAA tournaments, but maybe that wouldn’t be so bad. Maybe then the kids could finally just play the beautiful game of basketball in peace.
Alex Rychwalski is a sports writer at the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal.
