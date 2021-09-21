FROSTBURG — Bryce Snyder didn’t throw any touchdown passes against Allegany, Nathaniel Washington didn’t have 100 yards, and the Campers did well to shut down Uma Pua’auli and Ashton Shimko for much of Friday night.
Unfortunately for Allegany, the Miners had one more option to account for. Jaden Lee had 12 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns and caught three passes for 51 more.
Lee had the big night in the 31-0 Mountain Ridge win, but he’s just the latest in a line of breakout offensive performers. It’s seemingly been a different guy in every one of the Miners’ triumphs so far.
“I’ve said it many times, he’s our Swiss Army knife, we move him around,” Mountain Ridge head coach Ryan Patterson said of Lee. “But that’s the key to this team, there are other kids too. So if we move him around to one spot and you want to focus there, we can hit you with something else. We like the balance of this offense right now.”
The move Patterson is referring to is the decision of the coaching staff to relocate Lee to the backfield to get the ball in his hands more.
In Mountain Ridge’s games against Southern and Catoctin, Lee had 13 carries for 126 yards and a pair of scores, numbers he exceeded in one game against Allegany in the backfield.
With touchdown-scoring bursts of 33 and 47 yards, the move clearly paid dividends for a Mountain Ridge attack that finished with 19 first downs and 408 yards of total offense.
“He’s extremely dangerous,” quarterback Bryce Snyder said. “The last two weeks we played him in the slot, dangerous out there. Dangerous in the backfield. He’s just an all-around athlete. He’s one of the best in the area at it.”
But Lee isn’t the only dangerous option.
Washington may not have eclipsed 100 yards or had the ridiculous 50 yards-a-catch average he came in with — the wideout had four grabs for 201 yards and three TDs through two games — he still tallied six receptions for 75 yards.
Pua’auli broke away for a 42-yard rushing touchdown; he has 196 yards of total offense and four touchdowns so far. Shimko is second on the team with 138 rushing yards and a TD.
And that’s not even mentioning the gunslinger under center that makes it all come together. Snyder has completed 71% of his passes for 551 yards and eight total touchdowns.
Put all those weapons together in Patterson’s Air Raid offense, one that tries to put the ball in its athlete’s hands in space, and Mountain Ridge is incredibly difficult to slow down.
“The big thing is when you don’t tackle well,” Allegany head coach Bryan Hansel said. “We tackled very well the first two games, we didn’t tackle very well this game.
“Jaden Lee’s tough, Washington’s tough. The kid under center, I’ll say every game I’m ready for him to leave. He’s good, he makes adjustments, they make adjustments up top. If you don’t tackle athletes you’ll have problems.”
Mountain Ridge doesn’t have much time to celebrate the win over Allegany before its schedule ramps up in a big way.
The Miners host Smithsburg, who just scored a 15-14 upset over South Hagerstown last Friday. Then, they hit the road against a pair of undefeateds in Frankfort and Fort Hill, No. 3 and No. 2 in the area sportswriter poll, respectively.
As tough as those teams figure to be, nobody has shown the ability to stop Mountain Ridge yet. Lee believes it could be impossible.
He just might be right.
“They can’t cover all of us at the same time, it’s just impossible,” he said. “Nathaniel Washington, dog. Collin Lowry, dog. Shimko, dog. Me. Open holes all the time. It’s crazy.”
