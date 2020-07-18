Jarrod Harper returning to West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Former Mountain Ridge and West Virginia University football standout Jarrod Harper is returning to Morgantown, West Virginia, for a second stint. This time, Harper will use his knowledge on the defensive side of the ball to help Mountaineers coach Neal Brown, returning as a graduate assistant coaching the defensive backs.
Harper, who will be pursuing his master’s degree in sports management, announced his return to Morgantown on Facebook on Tuesday.
“Excited to announce that I will be returning back to West Virginia this fall as a Graduate Assistant coaching the DB’s and pursuing my Masters in Sports Management,” Harper said. “I want to thank coach Brown and his staff for giving me the opportunity to return back to my alma mater to start my coaching career! I always said when I hung the cleats up I wanted to and there’s no other place I’d rather begin my coaching career than back in the old Gold & Blue!”
Harper signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in April 2019, but didn’t suit up for the team from Ontario in the 2019 season.
After his career at WVU, Harper played in one preseason game for the Jacksonville Jaguars after attending the team’s rookie camp, but a preseason head injury kept him on the team’s injured reserve list for the entirety of the season. He was released by the Jaguars in February 2018.
At West Virginia, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound safety played in 51 games from 2013 to 2016, recording 130 tackles, seven tackles for loss, one sack and one forced fumble. Following his redshirt senior season, he was the recipient of the Curtis Jones Jr. Award for excellence in academics, athletics and community service.
At Mountain Ridge, Harper was the 2011 Cumberland Times-News Area Defensive Player of the Year. Following the 2015 season at West Virginia, he was the recipient of the Dapper Dan Club’s highest honor, the George W. Stevenson/Nicholas A. Perlozzo Memorial Award, as the person who brought the most national recognition to the Allegany County area through athletics.
The Mountaineers went 5-7 last year in Brown’s inaugural season.
