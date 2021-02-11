Circumstances.
As a noun, circumstance has several definitions.
According to Merriam-Webster, one is a condition, fact, or event accompanying, conditioning, or determining another: an essential or inevitable concomitant.
Another is the sum of essential and environmental factors (as of an event or situation). Often used in plural — a victim of circumstances.
Of all the things 2020 was, there were many circumstances created by COVID-19, the pandemic or the virus, whichever you prefer.
Athletically, sports started — and then stopped. Some continued, others didn’t.
In high school football, West Virginia got a full season in, that is, until the playoffs began and culminated on championship weekend where, due to circumstances beyond their control, the champions of all three classes were named. Because of complications with the virus, South Charleston (Class AAA), Fairmont Senior (Class AA) and St. Mary’s (Class A) were declared champions.
In Western Maryland, Allegany and Garrett counties began later than normal, at the end of October. Unfortunately, COVID-19 was beginning to take off around here and as a result, only Northern got to play two games. Allegany, Fort Hill, Mountain Ridge and Southern, who had a first-week bye, played only once before their seasons were halted.
Hopefully, they’ll resume in March.
Except for Northern and Southern. Garrett County has decided to forego the return of fall sports, not begin winter sports and, instead, focus only on spring sports.
Under normal circumstances — see, there’s that word again — we would announce our annual All-Area football awards a few weeks after both state’s seasons close.
But what to do when one is finished but the other isn’t due to circumstances beyond their control?
The Times-News sports department has decided to do each state separately. Therefore, over the next few days, we will introduce the Potomac Highlands All-Area team and individual award winners.
We started with Thursday’s edition and the Offensive Player of the Year. Today is the Player of the Year — congratulations to Keyser’s Drae Allen and Gavin Root. Tomorrow will be the All-Area team to be followed in the coming days with the Coach of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Lineman of the Year.
East Hardy, Frankfort, Hampshire, Keyser, Moorefield and Petersburg head coaches were all asked to nominate players for the top awards as well as first- or second-team selections and honorable mentions. Any player that was nominated for a first- or second-team spot but not chosen automatically receives an honorable mention.
Once all nominations were received, ballots were then emailed to the coaches and in the case of the individual awards, they were asked to vote for two. A first-place vote received two points and the runner-up got one point.
When Allegany, Fort Hill and Mountain Ridge conclude their upcoming four-game, six-week schedule — I’m going to be optimistic that they’ll be able to play and complete all games — we’ll then have a Western Maryland (or maybe Mountain Maryland) All-Area team for the five teams in the two counties.
Hopefully, when circumstances return to something resembling normal, we’ll return to our usual All-Area team and awards. Or maybe not. It will depend on the circumstances.
Fist bump!
In the final 30 seconds of last Tuesday’s West Virginia at Texas Tech men’s basketball game, Red Raider head coach Chris Beard became irate at the Big 12 officiating crew.
Unless you’re Kansas, it is understandable. Every conference coach at some point has had a major beef with Big 12 officials. The Mountaineers’ Bob Huggins once referred to them as the “three blind mice.” And, yes, he was fined $10,000 by the Big 12 for his assessment. Coincidentally, that infraction came after a home game against Kansas.
Beard was angry that WVU’s Miles McBride didn’t get the timeout he was trying to call while laying on the floor after recovering a loose basketball.
During his vociferous rant which included several downward air punches toward the officials, he finally sat on the floor and mimicked McBride’s time-out signal. At this point, one of the referees called another technical foul and ejected Beard from the game.
He didn’t leave right away. Instead, he continued to spew his objections to the refs with more air punches while a couple of his assistant coaches provided interference. Then, Beard pushed one of them aside and made a beeline for WVU’s team huddle where he fist bumped with Huggins. He then turned around and, again, firing off more dissatisfactions and air punches at the refs, he finally jogged off the court to cheers from the home crowd.
I found it amusing that even in the midst of his rage, Beard still took the time to congratulate Huggins, knowing he wasn’t going to be around when the buzzer sounded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.