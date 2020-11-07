Jeff Landes

Life can be cruel.
As a parent, guardian or adult, you hope children don’t learn this until they become adults themselves.
Well, for our local high school athletes, they’ve learned it in the past few days — for some, the past few hours — how cruelly unfair life can be no matter your age.
Like so many, I was soooo looking forward to what could have been last night.
This weekend, during a normal year, would begin with the Mineral Bowl and then lead into this afternoon’s annual Homecoming clash.
As we all know by now, this year is anything but normal.
Still, I was anticipating the Mineral Bowl and the rare Friday night Allegany at Fort Hill game to fill the five columns to the right with “art” from both to accommodate our reporters’ coverage.
The first hint that this might not happen began late last week when the Falcons’ home game with Oak Glen had to be canceled due to a COVID-19 situation that, as we know now, not only didn’t improve, but is getting progressively worse.
While the Falcons — a blocked field goal attempt away from being undefeated — became one of several teams in the area to have one of their games called off either directly or indirectly because of the virus, Keyser traveled to Moundsville, West Virginia, and took care of a poorly-behaved John Marshall team 53-21 while keeping its cool, setting up what everyone hoped would be one those “we’ll talk about this game for years” showdown between the county rivals.
Unfortunately, as this week progressed, it became apparent that not only was the game not going to happen, but what looked like a foregone conclusion — a return trip to the playoffs for both well-deserving teams — was also in peril.
On Wednesday, Mineral County turned red and by the state’s rule, all in-person schooling and extracurricular activities must stop.
The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission has informed teams in all sports that if your county is either red or orange on Saturday evening’s map, your postseason appearance must be forfeited. Therefore, Keyser’s sectional volleyball championship game Wednesday evening was wiped out as soon as the county turned red.
Also gone was this morning’s cheerleading regionals for the Golden Tornado and Frankfort as well.
Friday’s numbers only worsened, so the expectation is low that tonight’s map will be anything other than red.
Almost as fast as it got started, Allegany County’s athletics shut down Thursday morning.
Gone was Thursday evening’s Allegany’s girls soccer Senior Night and the game with St. Maria Goretti.
Also wiped out among several of today’s scheduled events will be tonight’s boys soccer game between Calvary Christian and Mountain Ridge, the current Maryland Christian Schools Tournament champion going against the defending Maryland Class 1A state champion. The Eagles were looking forward to it as head coach Wes Reed called it their “Super Bowl.”
Next week’s games have already either been postponed or canceled, leaving Bishop Walsh and Garrett County’s two schools to do what West Virginia has been doing for weeks, scrambling to find somebody to play.
When first West Virginia and later Maryland decided to go ahead and attempt prep competition, we knew it was a crap shoot that could be shut down at any time.
Just look at the WVSSAC’s ratings. Only a select few football teams in all three classes have played nine games and got their 10th in last night. Hampshire was one of them. Moorefield, the Trojans’ opponent, only played six times. Some only managed to get on the field three or four times.
The excruciating part of all this was how close Frankfort and Keyser came to completion. The momentum for both was tremendous and just like that ... Poof!
The same for Maryland, one week in and the getting to go was getting good and ... Wham!
As life lessons go, this one, especially for the seniors, will sting for a really long time.
