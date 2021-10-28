Early in October, I was asked to meet with my boss in his office.
Uh-oh!
Fortunately, it was all good, he was just giving me a heads up that my guys were up to something.
Turns out, my guys — Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski — were at their newsroom desks, brainstorming ideas about what we could and should do for our upcoming Homecoming coverage.
What they thought was only a conversation between them was overheard by others and soon their ideas thus became reality with today’s “Glory at Greenway” section.
Many of their ideas are on these pages.
For example, this weekend’s game will be the 50th anniversary of the famous 1971 Turkey Day Snow Bowl.
They researched how 10 inches of freshly-fallen snow got removed literally overnight, talking to those who helped shovel and to those from both sides who played in the game.
A reprint of the game from Jim Day, the Cumberland Evening Times staff writer at the time, is also featured.
Allegany won that day, 18-14, and members of that team are coming in this weekend for a 50-year reunion of sorts. They have a story about them, too.
You’ll hear from both current head coaches — Allegany’s Bryan Hansel and Fort Hill’s Zack Alkire — recall their experiences as players in their Homecoming years and what it meant — and means to them today.
Saturday’s Homecoming game was supposed to be the 100th meeting all time between these two storied schools, but thanks to COVID-19 and the cancellation of both attempts to play last year — first in the fall and then again in the spring — game No. 100 will, hopefully, take place about this time next October.
There have been 98 games and you can review a summary of each one of them with some historical photographs included as well.
They also reached out to Dave Christopher, who has a record streak of seeing 716 straight Fort Hill games.
Unfortunately, that streak may come to an end Saturday as Mr. Christopher suffered a stroke this week and is recuperating at Ruby Memorial in Morgantown, West Virginia.
Here is the post that his son, Todd, put on Facebook and was shared by the Fort Hill F Club on Thursday:
“Friends … My Dad sure could use some prayers sent his way. Dad/Dave suffered a stroke yesterday afternoon and is currently in Ruby Memorial in Morgantown WV. We are a lucky family as we still have dad with us. He is going to have a very long rehab road ahead of him. As most know, Dad has a MAJOR passion for Fort Hill H.S. football. Adding to his stress is the fact that it is homecoming week and his over 600 consecutive FH game streak lies ahead. If Dave has a will, Dave has a way. However I think his situation is bigger than his will. If attending the Big Red/Alco game this weekend, please cheer extra loud for him! Thank you friends.”
We also wish him well and offer all of our support in his recovery. All streaks come to an end but this isn’t the way this one should come to a halt.
For more, there will be a Homecoming game preview in Saturday’s sports section and game coverage will appear online Saturday evening and in Monday’s print edition.
If you’re tired of reading about it and would like to hear — literally — what each coach thinks about the game, well, my guys also do a podcast.
The fifth episode of “Views from the Press Box” can be found here https://www.times-news.com/podcasts/pressbox/ as well as on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and at anchor.fm/pressbox.
For the second time this season, the Campers’ Hansel and the Sentinels’ Alkire are guests of the show and you will get to hear their pre-game views and speculations. Not only that, but you’ll also hear what Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski actually sound like.
Hint: These guys are good.
‘Hamper explosion’
When we get the all clear from Johnstown tonight that our paper is running and looks good, it will be the final shift of a 30-plus year career for one Bill Derlan.
Not only will he be missed for his tireless conscientiousness proofing our pages — I can’t begin to tell you how many errors he’s prevented from making it onto the sports pages and others — but his dedication to his craft, his helpfulness and overall friendship will not be forgotten any time soon.
But what we will miss the most is his sense of humor and the “you never know what he’s going to say next” moments.
For example, a former co-worker one time commented on the attire of another, to which Bill later replied, “Can you believe it? We’re getting fashion advice from someone who looks like they were dressed by a hamper explosion!”
Enjoy your retirement and may you have many healthy adventures!
