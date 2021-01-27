Much of the focus surrounding the Green Bay Packers’ NFC championship game loss dealt with head coach Matt LaFleur’s decision to kick a field goal instead of going for it on fourth and goal.
The Packers trailed the underdog Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-23 and had marched from their own 34 to the Bucs’ 8 where they had first and goal. Three straight incompletions made it fourth down with 2:15 to go.
Instead of going for it, LaFleur opted for the gimme field goal and hoped his defense, which had basically held Tampa Bay to 3 points from the 14-minute mark of the third quarter on, would make one more stop.
He had the two-minute warning and all three time outs to work with to keep the clock from ticking.
Tampa Bay had Tom Brady. He had already thrown three interceptions — all in the second half — and to expect him to throw a fourth with a Super Bowl trip on the line was a huge ask. Green Bay didn’t get the ball back and will watch Brady’s record 10th appearance in the big game with the rest of us.
This game was essentlally lost — or won depending on your outlook — in a three-minute span wrapped around halftime.
With the Buccaneers leading 14-10, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ lone interception of the game came on a deep pass to Allen Lazard with 34 seconds to go before the break, giving Tampa the ball on the Packers’ 49.
At worst, Tampa Bay might be able to get in range to attempt a field goal and a 17-10 lead. Instead, on a 4th-and-4 from the Packers’ 45, the Bucs gambled and Brady hit Leonard Fournette on a six-yard pass to the 39. On the next play, Brady connected on a 39-yard touchdown strike to Scott Miller to end the half with a 21-10 lead.
Then three plays into the second half, Green Bay running back Aaron Jones is hit and fumbles after pulling in a short pass from Rodgers. The fumble was returned to the Packers 8 by David White. On the next play, Brady finds a wide open Cameron Brate for the score and a 28-10 lead. It took four seconds.
With the pressure now on, Green Bay begins to rally, scoring two touchdowns on passes to Robert Tonyan and Davante Adams, the last coming with 26 seconds left in the third quarter and capping a 13-play, 68-yard drive in 7:30 that was set up by Brady’s first interception.
Green Bay was now within five, 28-23, and all of the fourth quarter to go.
LaFleur decided to go for two to make it a 3-point game. Equanimeous St. Brown dropped it.
The Packers would intercept Brady again — twice in fact — in the fourth quarter and come away with nothing each time.
The first came at the 12:34 mark of the quarter at the Packers’ 3 with Jaire Alexander returning it to the 19. Green Bay lost five yards on three plays and punted.
The second came at the 9:22 mark at the Packers’ 24 — Alexander again. Green Bay didn’t gain a yard and punted.
Three turnovers and only six points to show for it.
In another oddity, Brady has thrown three interceptions in four postseason games during his 20-year career. His record in those? 3-1.
In case you’re wondering, he has thrown four picks in a game six times in his career.
Tampa Bay’s offense finally responded with an 8-play, 44-yard march for a 46-yard Ryan Succup field goal.
Tampa Bay’s score at the end of the half — from the Packers’ perspective — was a killer. First, with only 8 seconds to go, how do you let anyone behind you? If any points are to be given up, it’s three.
As for the fumble, watch the play https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4P2e8O6ai5s. If you think you could have held onto the ball the way he was hit by Jordan Whitehead, who injured his shoulder on the next series, then go ahead and criticize Jones, who suffered a chest injury, all you want.
I understand the logic going for two to make it a 28-25 game. But, if you don’t chase those points and kick the extra point, its 28-24, and then when the Buccaneers get their field goal, you’re only down seven.
It really irritates me when analysts refer to it being a two-score game when a team is trailing by 16 points. The thought being that you only need two touchdowns and the ensuing two-point conversions like they’re as easy to get as extra-point kicks. They’re not. To me, if you trail by 16, it’s a three- to four-score game, depending on the circumstances.
In my opinion — and many others as well, Green Bay should have gone for it at the end. Even if you don’t make it, you still have the two-minute warning and those three time outs to stop Tampa Bay while they’re on their own eight-yard line or deeper, depending on the result of the play.
Another surprise was on the previous third down play from the Bucs’ 8 when it appeared Rodgers could have run it in for a touchdown. Even if he didn’t get it, the ball would have been closer and the fourth-down option replaces the field goal.
And so, by winning three straight road playoff games, the Buccaneers earn the distinction of being the first team in NFL history to play in a Super Bowl at home.
In those three playoff games, by the way, Brady was 60 of 109 for 860 yards with seven touchdowns and three intercepions. He was sacked five times.
I bring this up because in his only season with the Bucs, he is now the team’s postseason leader in passing touchdowns.
Before Brady, Tampa Bay had played in 15 playoff games, including winning Super Bowl XXXVII over the Oakland Raiders 48-21 following the 2002 season.
Brad Johnson is now second with five TD passes, all coming during their Super Bowl run, Doug Williams had two between 1979 and 1982, Trent Dilfer (1995-1999), Shaun King (1999-2003) and Jeff Garcia (2007-2008) each has one.
