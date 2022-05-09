KEYSER, W.Va. — One game after Sammy Bradfield threw a no-hitter, Evan Jenkins delivered one of his own to send No. 5 Keyser past Grafton, 4-1, to open the Class AA, Region I, Section 2 playoffs on Monday.
Jenkins allowed one unearned run on no hits with five strikeouts and one walk in seven innings pitched. The lone blemish to the right-hander’s resume came in the opening frame, when an error allowed Isaac Lough to get to third, and he later scored on a wild pitch.
Keyser took the lead in the bottom of the first after Konner Bennett’s RBI walk and an error plated another. Seth Healy tacked on two insurance runs in the third with a two-run home run.
Noah Broadwater and Healy both notched multi-hit games for the Golden Tornado.
Grafton starter Dustin Keener picked up the loss after he allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits with two Ks and two walks in six innings pitched.
Keyser (14-7), the top seed in the section, hosts Frankfort (10-12), the No. 2 seed, on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Southern 10 No. 2 Northern 9
ACCIDENT — Southern squandered an early lead against Northern, but the Rams pushed across the go-ahead runs on an error in the seventh to win on Monday.
With the bases loaded with two outs in the final inning and Northern leading, 9-8, Jack Healy’s grounder to third wasn’t handled, and the Rams regained the lead.
Jared Haskiell stranded the winning run at first in the seventh to pick up the win. After a 2-8 start, Southern is back to .500. Northern had won six straight.
Isaac Upole, a West Virginia signee, pitched three scoreless innings with nine strikeouts, one hit and a walk before being pulled with Southern leading 6-0 in the fourth.
Upole had a two-run first-inning home run, and Tanner Haskiell added a solo shot later in the frame for a 3-0 edge. Will Moon hit an RBI single in the fourth, Upole grounded out for a ribbie and Moon crossed on a wild pitch in the fourth.
Northern waged a comeback, as Jamison Warnick scored a pair on a single and Luke Ross singled one in during the third frame. A Southern error brought two more in the fifth, and a Myles Uphold groundout that scored one tied it up 6-all entering the sixth.
Healy hit a go-ahead groundout in the sixth and Jared Haskiell tacked on an insurance run for Southern later in the inning on a single to lead 8-6.
Chance Ritchey clubbed an RBI double and Ritchey scored on a passed ball to tie the game in the bottom of the sixth. Ethan Sebold allowed Northern to re-take a 9-8 edge on a run-scoring groundout, but Southern got the last laugh in the seventh.
Moon finished 3 for 5 with an RBI and three runs scored. Brayden Upole, Gavin Warnick and Haskiell all garnered a pair of hits.
Uphold took the loss for Northern. Kellen Hinebaugh and Ritchey both singled and doubled.
Northern (14-5) hosts Berlin on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Southern (10-10) hosts Fort Hill on Thursday to open the Class 1A West Region I playoffs.
The Huskies get a first-round bye to the region semis, where they’ll host Mountain Ridge on Saturday.
Frankfort 10 Berkeley Springs 1
SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Cam Lynch delivered a solid start and Frankfort pounded out 14 base hits to rout Berkeley Springs on Monday to open sectional play.
Frankfort tallied the game’s first eight runs, with the big inning coming in the fourth when the Falcons pushed four tallies across. Lynch allowed just one run on four hits in six innings pitched, fanning nine and walking four, to get the win.
Lane Lease was 3 for 4 with three RBIs, Cam Lynch finished 2 for 4 with two ribbies, Andrew Lynch doubled and drove in three runs, and Noah Raines singled three times.
Cole Oursler took the loss for Berkeley Springs. Chance Swink led the Indians with two hits.
