Jets claim Ty Johnson

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — One day after being waived by the Detroit Lions, second-year running back Ty Johnson was claimed by the New York Jets on Friday afternoon.
Johnson, 23, was released by the Lions on Thursday to make room for veteran safety Jayron Kearse, who had been reinstated by the NFL from a three-game suspension violating the league's substance abuse policy. Kearse was signed by the Lions in the offseason.
Johnson, the former Fort Hill and University of Maryland football star, was drafted by Detroit in the sixth round with the 186th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft.
During his rookie season, Johnson appeared in all 16 games with one start for the Lions and finished as the team’s third leading rusher behind Kerryon Johnson (403) and Bo Scarbrough (377), gaining 273 yards on 63 attempts for a 4.3 average. He also caught 24 passes for 109 yards for 4.5 yards per reception to be the team’s sixth-leading receiver. He returned three kicks for 58 yards with a long of 25 to average 19.3 per return.
Johnson, the first two-time Area Player of the Year with the Sentinels, was a healthy inactive for the Lions' 26-23 victory at Arizona last Sunday. He appeared in the team's first two games of the season, where he was credited with an assist on a special teams tackle and was targeted once on a long Matthew Stafford pass inside the final minutes in Detroit's loss at Green Bay.
Johnson graduated from the University of Maryland in December 2018, leaving as one of only four Terrapins to ever account for 4,000 all-purpose career yards.
