FORT ASHBY, W.Va. — Frankfort’s Garrett Ferguson and 11-year-old Hannah Umstead were the overall winners of the 17th annual Jingle Run held Dec. 11.
Ferguson completed the course in 16:36.9 and Umstead became the second youngest runner to ever win the race, finishing with a time of 23:12.7.
Jason Griffith was the male masters winner in a time of 21:46 and Christian Brooks was the female masters winner in 25:19.
The race was held under overcast skies as Ferguson held off his fellow teammates and local former and current athletes in the competive race. Complete results can be found on Page 3B.
Fort Ashby Primary School was the staging area and the following businesses were sponsors: All Seasons Landscaping, Bishop Construction, Boggs Supply Co., Brookedale Farm LLC, Cameo Salon, Carl Belt Inc., Belt Paving Inc., Caron East Inc., Chessie Federal Credit Union, Cimaglia Foot Care, The Corner Bistro & Vintage Market, Day Dream Venue, Dig Deep Brewery, Don Edwards American National Insurance, Final Touch, First National Bank, Fort Ashby VFW Post 6667, Health Matters LLC, Iser’s Towing, Jacobs Electric LLC, Mary Anne Jenkins DDS MS, J & S Pawn and Guns, Livengood Insurance Agency, Mountain State Home Rehab, WVU Medicine-Potomac Valley Hospital, The Reeded Edge Inc., S & S Electric Inc., Staggs Dental Lab LLC, TNJFERG of Ashburn, Virginia, Dr. Russell Tritapoe DDS PLLC, WEPCO Federal Credit Union, The Wheelhouse, Wilma’s Diner, YMCA and Zims Tire & Auto Service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.