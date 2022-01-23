CUMBERLAND — Allegany College of Maryland led wire-to-wire against Prince George’s at Bob Kirk Arena on Saturday, but the contest was anything but routine.
With every Allegany run, Prince George’s would wage a comeback. The final PG salvo came when the Trojans saw an 11-point lead in the final minutes trimmed to four points.
However, Nooruddin Ahmad hit four free throws and Jordan Johnson hit a pair down the stretch to ice the game, as Allegany held of Prince George’s, 91-87.
“Really good basketball game,” Trojans head coach Tommie Reams said. “It never was not a game. Everytime we would go on a run to extend it to 10 or 12 points, Prince George’s would go on a run.”
The win upped Allegany’s record to 10-6 on the season, and it’s the Trojans’ fourth victory in five tries, and their seventh in nine. Despite a 3-4 start to the season, Allegany is beginning to hit its stride in the second half of the campaign.
“We’re definitely finding our chemistry,” Reams said. “I thought this game, we played extremely hard and the chemistry was there. Guys trusting each other and trusting the system. These guys are starting to figure it out. If they do that, the sky’s the limit. It’s a matter of continuing to do the right things on a daily basis.”
The victory over Prince George’s was a testament to Allegany’s grit.
With the Trojans leading 36-34 at the half, Ahmad scored 12 of his 14 points, Emmanual tallied all 14 and Johnson contributed 17 of his 25 following the break.
Prince George’s followed suit, with Deonta Dunlap coming off the bench to contribute all 16 of his points following the intermission, and Saveon Jackson scoring 13 of his 15.
In the hotly contest battle, Allegany made just enough stops on the defensive end, and Ahmad, who shot 6 of 8 from the charity stripe for the game, and Johnson, who made 2 of 3, allowed the Trojans to hold on down the stretch for the victory.
In addition to Johnson, Ahmad and Emmanual, Leon Elung joined the ACM trio in double figures with 16 points. Josh Strachan, Steven Ukiteyedi and Chris Mudabai all ended with five points.
Deonte Cooke was the PG high scorer with 22 points, doing most of his damage at the foul line where he made 9 of 11. Antonio Marr tallied 10 points of the bench in the losing effort.
Allegany (10-6) hosts Harcum on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.