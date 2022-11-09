Jon Nazelrod leaned against a fence, taking in Greenway Avenue Stadium as the head coach of the Southern Rams for one final time.
Fort Hill had just knocked Nazelrod’s Rams out of the playoffs with a 74-0 rout to put Southern’s season at 1-9. After 10 years at the helm, the longtime coach has decided to call it quits.
He ends with a 30-60 record — the second-most wins in school history.
But, as Nazelrod looked out onto that field, something transpired that isn’t shown in any box score. One by one, a string of players emerged from the locker room, teary-eyed, to hug their coach and thank him for all he’s done.
The procession lasted for the better part of a half hour.
Coaches often say that their primary mission in the profession is to mold the minds of young people, but very rarely do we see their impact on kids in such a tangible display.
It’s easy to fall into the trap of using wins and losses, playoff victories, state championships and end-of-season awards to measure how successful a coach is.
That moment made it all the more clear why Southern, with little or no chance at winning, chose not to opt-out of the playoffs while others have these past two seasons.
It’s why in the waning moments Friday, Nazelrod elected to call a pair of timeouts with 30 seconds left, despite trailing by 11 touchdowns, to stop the running clock and run two more plays on offense.
Fans at Greenway groaned. One play went for a first down.
For some, it’s not coachspeak, the game really is about more than football.
“People hate me for that, they’re like, ‘What’s the point,’” Nazelrod said about the late-game timeouts Friday. “The point is, football is about life, and in life, even if things are going horrible, you don’t give up. You dig your heels in and you give it one more shot.
“It just seems to me like that’s something that you ought to be teaching these young guys.”
Go back a little more than 30 years ago, and Nazelrod was in his players’ position, learning under Southern great Tom Woods, who is the only man to have won more football games in Oakland with a 143-60 record.
As a senior in 1989, Nazelrod was second-team All-Area as a middle linebacker, and he was awarded Southern’s Most Valuable Player that year.
Yet, the most important thing Woods taught him had nothing to do with X’s and O’s.
“When I went so Southern and I played for Tom Woods, he made me believe in myself,” Nazelrod said. “Sometimes parents mean well, but sometimes they don’t instill belief into a child the way a coach can.
“You can touch children in a different way as a coach than anybody else because you can make them believe in themselves, and they’ll start to believe you. They’ll start to believe everything you’re telling them.
“If you’re telling them all good things, and you’re building character like that, it’s the most powerful thing that you can do. That’s why teaching is so powerful. Teaching and coaching, they’re one in the same, but you can probably get more done out here sometimes.”
So, when Nazelrod saw an opening at Fort Hill in 2007, he pounced on the opportunity to coach under Barry Lattimer, where he directed the offensive and defensive lines on the freshman and junior varsity teams.
The position was his first opportunity to affect change on the football field.
“There are two reasons I started coaching. One, I needed a job,” he said. “The job was up here (at Fort Hill), and there were a ton of kids up here that needed character building, and it was great.
“And then I got hooked on the football thing as far as building character, and then I got a chance to go back to Southern. ... In my classroom, I put, ‘belief, desire,’ up on the wall, and nowhere was any of the football stuff.”
Nazelrod became a varsity assistant coach at Southern in 2008, coaching the linebackers, offensive linemen and tight ends for five years under Steve Savage.
When he took over the head coaching duties in 2013, he inherited a team that hadn’t made the playoffs since 2001. After four losing seasons, Southern had consecutive 8-2 regular seasons and postseason appearances.
The Rams snuck into the playoffs in 2019 with a 3-6 record, but there was still optimism for the program with the successes of the previous two seasons still fresh in the memory.
A global pandemic saw an end to all of that.
“Right before COVID, we were doing okay,” Nazelrod said. “We just started some culture up there, we were winning again. It was fresh in the past of what had just happened.
“Sometimes you have to borrow from yesterday to pay for today. And sometimes you have to borrow from tomorrow. At that point, it was easy to say, ‘Look where we were just at.’
“These kids don’t remember the 8-2 and the 8-2. They don’t remember the very competitive game up in Oakland with Fort Hill, which makes it more difficult.”
Southern went 2-18 over the past two seasons, and Nazelrod felt it was time for a change. He acknowledged he’ll “have a big void to fill now,” but he feels it’s what’s best for the kids.
Friday gave an early look into what the future could hold for Southern, as Kyle Dinterman ran the offense against Fort Hill.
“It’s not the old traditional Wing-T,” Nazelrod said. “He’s backing up the quarterback, kids like that stuff.
“Hopefully they get a young guy up in here. Coach Dinterman is pretty young. He’s a good, really good guy. I remember when I started coaching, I wasn’t as young as him, but I had a ton of energy.”
As for the kids, who were noticeably hurting saying goodbye to their head coach, Nazelrod said what they were feeling was just another opportunity to grow.
“This is going to teach them that this is life,” he said. “Life has a beginning and it has an end, and now they’re going to have to deal with a new guy coming in. This is more character building.”
For Nazelrod, his coaching journey ended right where it started — at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
Next year will mark the beginning of another head coach’s journey in Oakland. The winning might not start right away, but that doesn’t mean the coaching won’t.
Football is about more than wins and losses. Just ask Jon Nazelrod.
