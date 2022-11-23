Joppatowne running back Steven Robinson, who has racked up more than 2,000 all-purpose yards and 30 touchdowns this season, will be suspended for the Class 1A semifinal matchup at Fort Hill on Friday.
Robinson was ejected with a targeting penalty during the first quarter of Joppatowne's 38-30 victory over Lake Clifton in the state quarterfinals last Friday. Per MPSSAA rules, Robinson is ineligible for the semifinals.
Robinson leads Joppatowne (11-1) in rushing with 181 carries for 1,824 yards (10.1 average) with 24 touchdowns. He's rushed for more than 100 yards in nine games this season.
The senior tailback also has 23 catches for 385 yards and seven scores, and he's made 41 tackles (six for loss) as a linebacker on defense.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.