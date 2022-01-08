JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Down 80-75 with two-and-a-half minutes remaining against Penn Highlands, Allegany College was in desperate need of a jolt.
Playing for the first time since Dec. 11 and with just nine guys dressed, the Trojans had tired legs, but Jordan Johnson came to the rescue.
Johnson scored seven points to lead Allegany to a 9-0 run, and the Trojans found a way back to beat Penn Highlands, 84-80, at East Hills Recreation Gym on Friday afternoon.
“First game back, it was really a war of attrition,” Allegany head coach Tommie Reams said. “First half, we got out to a good start and built a lead. Second half, our legs were completely shot. Our guys really had to grind it out.
“We were able to get stops and hit the shots we needed down the stretch to take that lead and win it from there.”
Allegany was without sophomore starters Manny Ayetigbo and Raphael Castillo on Friday, but the Trojans led 43-33 at the half and tacked on a lead as high as 68-49 at one point during the second half.
However, Ethan Barkley (Berkeley Springs) hit four consecutive 3-pointers to get Penn Highlands back in the game. The Black Bears, having more depth with 15 players suited up, were the stronger team after the intermission, taking a five-point lead late.
Johnson, meanwhile, hadn’t found the bottom of the net since scoring his 19th point early in the second half, opting instead to distribute the ball and defer to his teammates.
Reams took a timeout down the stretch and told Johnson the ball was his to lead the comeback. Johnson responded, finishing a tough bucket plus the foul for an old-fashioned 3-point play to take an 81-80 lead.
Johnson scored a game-high 26 points with six steals and five assists.
“I told him that we needed him in attack mode,” Reams said. “He got down-hill. ... Just an absolutely tough ball-game from him. The mental toughness by him, to play through the heavy legs, to pull out a game that could have easily went the other way.”
Dalyn Brandon tallied a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Leon Elung scored 15 points and Brandon Emmanual added 12. Nooruddin Ahmad (7), Steven Ukiteyedi (4) and Josh Strachan (4) rounded out the Trojans’ scorers.
Penn Highlands was led by Jeremiah Mobley, who finished with 19 points. Barkley was second with 13, followed by Kendrick Vaughn at 12 and Taralle Hayden with 11.
Allegany (7-5) is at home against Anne Arundel today at 3 p.m.
