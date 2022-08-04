Hi everyone,
My name is Jordan Kendall, I’m the newest member of the Times-News. I’m a sports writer focusing on high school sports in Western Maryland and West Virginia. I’m excited to be a part of the Times-News team and wanted to take a moment to introduce myself to the Times-News’ readers.
I graduated in May from Towson University, it’s about a two-and-half hour drive from Cumberland. It’s just north of Baltimore, about 20 minutes from the Inner Harbor. I majored in Mass Communication with a Journalism/New Media track.
While at Towson, I was fortunate enough to have some very beneficial internships and other writing experiences that prepared me for this role. I started writing for the Towerlight, the independent student newspaper at Towson before I moved into my dorm. From there I worked my way up from a contributing writer to become the assistant sports editor.
I spent a year-and-a-half learning how to report, edit, do layout with Indesign, and cover the Towson football team as a beat writer.
I was lucky enough to cover Cumberland native and Fort Hill grad fullback Luke Hamilton on the Tigers. Last year, Hamilton was a second team All-Colonial Athletic Association selection and has been a solid fullback since he arrived on campus in 2018. Towson also has freshman linebacker Blake White from Fort Hill.
I was promoted to sports editor where I was responsible for overseeing the sports section and did the layout for the weekly published paper. After the Towerlight switched to online only, I stayed on for two years as a staff writer before leaving in April of this year to join the Baltimore Sun as as freelance writer.
With the Sun, I covered high school baseball and lacrosse in Baltimore County and the surrounding area. It was a challenge at first to accurately record stats. When I cover college sports, there’s someone responsible for providing statistics and other information to the media. You have to do all that yourself when covering high school athletics. It prepared me for this role and I feel confident in my ability to cover high school sports here in Cumberland.
I’ve been in Cumberland for about a week, and I’m enjoying it so far. The people here are very nice and welcoming, which I appreciate as someone with no ties to the area. I also like how many local restaurants there are. I’ve tried a few and they’ve all been good. It’s a small town, so everything is within a five- or 10-minute drive which I also enjoy.
As I begin with the Times-News, I look forward to getting to know the players, coaches, staff, parents and fans of the local teams. I also look forward to getting to know Cumberland as a whole. There’s plenty of attractions I plan to visit and look forward to exploring.
I will try my best to familiarize myself with the local sports scene as soon as possible; however, I’d appreciate any assistance the community can provide. If you have a game, event, or something else that could be an interesting article please let me know.
My email is jkendall@times-news.com. I would really appreciate any leads you can provide. It doesn’t matter what sport it is, as long as there’s a local tie I would be very interested to hear it.
