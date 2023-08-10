JORDAN KENDALL

I was planning on doing a column about the Baltimore Orioles. Initially, I thought it would be about the team’s on-field success this season. I expected it to praise players such as Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, Felix Bautista and many others for their impact.
However, John Angelos had other plans. His father Peter owns the team, but he fills the responsibilities that the owner normally would. As one of the most despised owners in major American sports, he added some fuel to the fire in the past couple days.
Kevin Brown, the Orioles’ play-by-play announcer for MASN (Mid-Atlantic Sports Network) was suspended following some comments made on-air.
When I saw the news, I was expecting the worst. Usually, a punishment for something said on-air is because it’s inappropriate or offensive. Usually, a punishment for what is said is perfectly justified.
During the July 23 game at the Tampa Bay Rays, Brown talked about how the Orioles won as many games at Tropicana Field this season as they had the previous three seasons. MASN also put up a graphic talking about how the Orioles had previously struggled to win at Tampa Bay.
This is a fact that is easy to verify, so it’s not like Brown said something inaccurate. It also seems to be a compliment towards the success of this year’s team.
As of Tuesday, Baltimore leads the American League and is tied with the Atlanta Braves for the most wins in baseball with 70.
This is what got Brown suspended for about two weeks. While he called some games for the radio broadcast, he hasn’t called the TV broadcast since.
Seeing the news made me ask several questions.
How is a compliment about the current state of your organization some sort of insult? How is a broadcaster stating an indisputable fact that portrays the team in a favorable light offensive in any way?
How can an owner have such a low level of sensitivity that saying the team went from being a bad team to a great team is a punishable offense?
Since a graphic was also presented, why haven’t any of the producers, directors, graphic designers or anyone else involved in the broadcast received a punishment?
I may be new to the sports media industry, but it didn’t take long for me to realize the many issues within. One of the biggest is the lack of trust the public has for reporters.
When a big name reporter does something unethical, the public loses trust in all journalists. They ruin it for everyone else, including those who still care about the ethics of journalism.
Seeing a talented journalist get punished for something like this really concerns me. Why is he getting punished for this, but when someone like Adam Schefter does something unethical he gets a contract extension?
When Schefter asked former Washington general manager Bruce Allen to review his work before publishing, he broke one of the first rules we’re taught as journalists. You don’t let the source edit your entire story before publishing.
How come Schefter wasn’t fired, or at least punished by ESPN for breaking journalistic integrity and ethics? Why is Brown getting the bigger punishment of the two?
This year’s team has a chance to do something Baltimore hasn’t done since 1979, enter the playoffs with the best record in baseball.
The fact that this is taking any attention away from how special this team is on the field is nothing short of a disgrace.
I fully support Kevin Brown, and hope he is on the call very soon. He’s one of the most talented broadcasters in the industry and deserves better.
Throughout the season, the Oakland Athletics fans have repeatedly chanted to sell the team. I hope Orioles fans begin their own rendition.
