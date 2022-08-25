JORDAN KENDALL

As college football season gets underway, there will be plenty of FBS (Football Bowl Subdivision) teams facing FCS (Football Championship Series) opponents.
Two of these matchups involve local teams. Duquesne, an FCS school from Pittsburgh, plays Florida State on Saturday, Aug. 27. West Virginia will face FCS foe Towson on Saturday, Sept. 17.
A lot of FBS fans, especially those who don’t follow the FCS tend to not enjoy these games. There are plenty of valid reasons why. The games are usually blowouts and don’t add a lot of value to the FBS team’s schedule.
Winning these games usually don’t help in making an argument for the College Football Playoff or another bowl game. The difference in talent level usually significantly favors the FBS team.
What you may not realize is that not all of these games end in easy wins for the FBS team. Every year since at least 1978, at least two FCS or 1-AA teams have upset FBS or 1-A opponents. The FBS and FCS were called the 1-A and 1-AA levels, respectively, until 2005.
Last year there were 13 FCS over FBS upsets including Montana beating no. 20 Washington, 13-7. It included Duquesne’s first-ever win over a FBS opponent when they beat Ohio, 28-26.
Most of these games take place within the first month of the season. I don’t have a problem with these games. I covered FCS football for four years and understand why these games matter for the FCS team.
The FBS team pays the FCS team to come and play them. The deal is usually a win-win. The FBS team gets a nearly guaranteed win while the FCS team gets money to spend on other athletic programs. FCS schools are usually significantly smaller than FBS ones. The money they make can go a long way in improving the athletics department for the FCS school.
My issue isn’t with playing these games in the first month of the season. My issue is when teams, especially of the caliber of Alabama, play them in November.
The Crimson Tide are arguably the most dominant team in college football nearly every season. They’ve played an FCS opponent every November since 2009 except for in 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the SEC (Southeastern Conference) only played a conference schedule that season.
Otherwise, Alabama has played an FCS team in the final month of the regular season every year for over a decade. These are the games I have a problem with. This is the point in the season where games matter significantly more. Teams are making a push for the playoffs. Everyone else is playing conference opponents. Why should the Crimson Tide be able to play Mercer when LSU is playing Georgia?
My solution that ideally would make everyone happy is to require FBS vs. FCS games to only occur in the first five weeks of the season. This includes Week 0, which is when a lot of these games usually take place. This allows the FBS teams to still get their “guaranteed” win while the FCS team gets the needed funds.
It also makes the final month of the season matter even more. Since teams would only play opponents at their level, it evens out the playing field. It also provides a better way to decide who deserves a playoff spot. If a one-loss Clemson goes undefeated in November only playing ACC competition, it looks more impressive than Alabama going 4-0 but with a 60-0 win over the Citadel.
I realize the importance these games have on FCS teams. I also realize that FBS teams have less to gain. Outside of a “guaranteed” win, it seems that the FCS team gains more from the experience. They get to play against one of the top teams in the country and see where they stack up.
For FCS players pursuing a NFL career, it can give them an idea of if they can hold their own against the top competition. I fully support keeping these games alive. I also support making changes that would ensure that the last month of the season really matters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.