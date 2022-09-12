JORDAN KENDALL

In Friday’s recap of the Allegany vs. Boonsboro football game, I mentioned Isaiah Fields Jr. by name to describe the final play. He was penalized and ejected from the game for a crack-back block on Boonsboro’s Chance Haga that resulted in Haga leaving the field on a stretcher.
I have now realized that this was a mistake.
First to Fields, I apologize for using your name in the recap. I’m also sorry that you have received death threats and other threatening messages on social media. If I don’t use your name, it’s a lot harder to know who to target.
To the Allegany football team, I apologize for the impact this has had. Isaiah is clearly a beloved member of the team. He doesn’t deserve this, and I know it must affect the rest of the team as well.
To Haga, I’m sorry that this happened to you. No player should have to be in this situation, let alone someone in high school. I send my thoughts and prayers to you and your family. It was a traumatizing play to witness and I can’t imagine what you and your family are going through right now. I wish you, your family and the entire Boonsboro football program nothing but the best.
I’ve only been with the Times-News for a little over a month and I’ve never been in a situation like this. I wasn’t sure if I should use the player names. After consulting with Sports Editor Jeff Landes, I decided to use the names because of the seriousness of the situation where Haga was attended to for a half-hour before he was carted off the field and to explain, in detail, the circumstances that led to it.
I believe accountability is one of the most important traits a journalist needs to have. It’s equally important that it goes both ways. The journalist needs to hold elected officials or other people in power accountable. The journalist also needs to hold themselves accountable. When a journalist makes a mistake, they need to own up to it. They need to realize what the mistake was and why it was a mistake. They need to accept responsibility for the mistake and learn from it.
I have learned from this mistake. I’ve learned the impact that my work can have on the people who are mentioned. In most cases, it’s for a positive reason. Unfortunately, there are also cases like this. I’ve learned to take a second and think before I use someone’s name. I’ve learned to think about how using someone’s name in this context could lead to an experience similar to what Fields has had.
It was never my intent to call out Fields for making a dirty play. While it was an unnecessary play, I can tell that Fields never meant to hurt anyone like this. I’ve talked with his coach and he’s had nothing but good things to say about Fields and his character.
To the readers of the Times-News, I appreciate your willingness to hold me accountable as a journalist. I appreciate the time you spent reading the game recap. I appreciate the time you spent to comment on the Times-News Facebook post of the recap.
You have made me a better journalist. You have done what a community should do in a situation like this. You held a reporter accountable for making a mistake. For that, I thank you. I appreciate your role in teaching me this valuable lesson. I also hope you can accept my apology and give me the chance to prove I’ve learned from this.
