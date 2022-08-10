JORDAN KENDALL

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has requested a trade after failing to agree to a contract extension.
“The new front office regime doesn’t value me here,” Smith said in a statement. “They’ve refused to negotiate in good faith, every step of this journey has been ‘take it or leave it.’”
As one of the best linebackers in the NFL, there should be plenty of interest. The timing seems to be perfect for the Baltimore Ravens. They have several linebackers injured and little depth to make up for it. I think trading for Smith makes a lot of sense for Baltimore.
Since entering the league in 2018, Smith has been as consistent as anyone in football. He’s recorded over 100 combined tackles in all four seasons including 163 combined last season. The combined tackles were fifth-best in the NFL — his 85 solo tackles were also fourth-best.
He also surpassed 500 career tackles last year, becoming the fastest Bear to do so since 1994. He reached that milestone faster than two of the greatest linebackers in Chicago’s history in Brian Urlacher and Lance Briggs.
Urlacher was a first-ballot Hall of Famer while Briggs was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection. It says a lot about Smith to accomplish this for a franchise with as rich of a history at linebacker as the Bears have.
As of Aug. 9, the Ravens have three linebackers currently dealing with injuries. Tyus Bowser, David Ojabo and Vince Biegel are dealing with achilles injuries. Biegel has already been placed on injured reserve, meaning he’ll miss the rest of the season.
Ojabo’s return is also unclear, he suffered his injury at Michigan’s pro day this spring. Bowser has been on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list since July 22. Long story short, Baltimore needs all the help it can get at linebacker. The three players I’ve listed are all outside linebackers; however, it means the Ravens could use someone like Smith even more.
If the top outside linebackers aren’t very good, it makes the job of your middle linebacker that much harder. Having one of the top middle linebackers in football would at least somewhat make up for the lack of talent on the outside.
Linebackers as talented as Smith rarely become available on the trading block. In order to figure out a fair trade for both sides, I’m going to use both Khalil Mack trades as an example. The first trade was in 2018 when he went from the Oakland Raiders to the Bears in exchange for four draft picks including two first-rounders.
He was arguably the best defensive player in the league at the time. He had three Pro Bowls, two first-team All-Pro selections, and a Defensive Player of the Year award to his name. This offseason, he was traded to the Los Angeles Chargers for a second-round and sixth-round pick.
Based on those two deals, I think Smith is worth at least one first-round pick. I don’t think he’s worth two since Mack had the two All-Pros and Defensive Player of the Year award at that point in his career.
I believe a fair compensation would be Baltimore’s first- and third-round picks in 2023. In the 2023 draft, the Ravens currently have eight picks. I expect them to be significantly better than last season with a healthier team. I would be surprised if the first-round pick will be at least in the pick 20-25 range, if not higher.
If that’s where the pick ends up, that is great value for Baltimore. The chances of finding someone as good, if not better than Smith late in the first round, is unlikely. Baltimore also has Lamar Jackson still on his rookie contract and should be in win-now mode.
If Smith does not want to be in Chicago, it makes little sense to keep him around. I wouldn’t want a player on my team, regardless of how talented, who doesn’t want to be there. I would rather have a less talented player who will give everything they have to the team over a perennial Pro Bowler who isn’t all-in on helping my team win.
When I watch Smith play, I see a linebacker who I believe embodies what it means to be a Raven. He plays physical, he plays hard and never gives up on the play. He plays with a chip on his shoulder — that’s the kind of player that usually works out in Baltimore.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.