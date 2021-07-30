FUNKSTOWN — Not much separates Garrett County head coach Phil Carr and St. Mary’s top man Steve Zumpano.
Not even time or distance could break the bond.
When the coaches met up in the Maryland state championship game, it was a reunion of best friends from Northern High School and college roommates/teammates at Frostburg State.
While life disunited the duo, breakfast at Bob Evans and high-stakes ballgames this week brought everything back. It was just like old times.
“We bring two teams to this tournament, neither one of us have won a state championship,” said Zumpano, whose Post 255 beat Garrett 22-3 for the title, “so we were rooting for those guys coming through the bracket. I know they were rooting for us.”
“I was always rooting for them, but I was always rooting for it to get dark so they could use more pitchers,” Carr joked.
“We’ve been meeting at Bob Evans every morning and talking about the day because I don’t get to see him that much, couple times a year. If I’m going to lose to somebody, I want to lose to somebody related to Garrett County.”
The two Garrett County managers are descendents of the same coaching tree, stemming from their time playing under legendary FSU coach Bob Wells and journeyman Phil Caruso, who coached Carr and Zumpano in legion ball and assisted the Bobcats among other destinations.
“I coached what he taught me,” Carr said of Wells, who amassed 600 wins during his Hall of Fame tenure at FSU, where the field is his namesake. “Him and coach Phil Caruso who coached there as well.”
Though Friday was a coming out party of sorts for Garrett County’s legion team — the squad set a post record for most wins at a state tournament and advanced to the championship for the first time — Carr, an ‘84 graduate of Northern, and Zumpano, ‘85, remember a much different time.
When the pair started their legion baseball careers, the county’s largest posts didn’t have the budget to sponsor a baseball team.
In stepped Accident Post 208, standing at just five or six members strong. There was a catch — the team needed to find itself sponsors ala the “Bad News Bears,” with local businesses decorating the backs of players’ jerseys.
“We were Post 208 with the big ‘A’ on our hat and we called ourselves the A-team and we went 0-14,” Carr said. “Two or three years later, we’re down here playing Funkstown with a chance to go to the championship.”
The turning point came when the All-Star team became just that, a who’s who made up of the best from Northern and Southern.
“That was the first time really Northern and Southern came together,” Zumpano reminisced. “The Danny Hollers, Dave McLaughlins. ... And that carries over with the guys from today. The guys from Southern, the guys from Northern.
“You still compete against each other during the regular season, but you come together in the summertime and become a county team.
“Same thing down where I am, you have Leonardtown, Chopticon and Great Mills. We come together for baseball. It’s the only sport I know of (like that), maybe soccer.”
If it wasn’t for the influence of Zumpano, who was in Carr’s wedding and he in Zumpano’s, Carr may not be a 400-game winner at Northern or the catalyst of Garrett Post 71/214’s renaissance.
After Carr played two years at Garrett College, Zumpano — already starring at Frostburg State, where he batted .356 and was among the top 10 in school history in hits, runs, home runs and RBI before being inducted into the Bobcat Hall of Fame in 2001 — was FSU’s lead recruiter.
“I was in, is it Fairmont State, is it Frostburg State?” Carr said. “He’s pulling my ear from one side and the coach from Fairmont’s the other. We ended up getting an apartment and I went to Frostburg.
“I made the right call, and he helped make that decision.”
When Carr’s playing days ended, he got into coaching helping Caruso and Ed Wildeson before ultimately taking over as legion manager in 1996-97. With the help Jim Bosley, Southern’s all-time winningest coach, the pair turned Garrett Co. into the baseball factory it is today.
“He kind of made me the manager so I had to do all the damn paperwork,” Carr said. “He just did the schedule and showed up. We joke about that all the time.”
The cross-county connection has remained strong, with Holler assisting Carr alongside longtime Northern assistant Jamie Workman for the better part of 30 years. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
While Carr stayed in Garrett County, Zumpano took a different path, moving to Hollywood in St. Mary’s county where he’s now the Senior Vice President of NFP, a leading insurance brokerage.
Zumpano still keeps up with his hometown, still maintaining a subscription to the Garrett County Republican, though he’s often a week behind on Carr’s progress after the shipping time.
After reuniting earlier this year at the Western Maryland Mountain Classic in Cumberland, Garrett Co. and St. Mary’s played again for all the marbles in Funkstown, and Zumpano, in his third year coaching Post 255, came out on top.
In a show of unity, the squads posed together at home plate with their respective hardware. It was a mashup of two Garrett County legends achieving firsts at the coaching level, and it surely won’t be the last.
“It couldn’t have happened to a better guy,” Carr said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.