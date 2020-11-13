CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Before the West Virginia high school football playoffs kicked off on Friday night, Gov. Jim Justice added another decision to the list of recent COVID metrics-induced postponements, cancellations and suspensions that impact the area’s high school athletics. Justice announced Friday morning that winter sports in West Virginia will be postponed until Jan. 11 — he did not specify if that date will be the first practice or the start of competition.
The decision from Justice came one day after Mineral County Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft scrapped Frankfort’s and Keyser’s Sunday playoff games, three days after Allegany County pushed sports back to 2021, five days following Bishop Walsh’s fall sports season postponement and eight days after Garrett County suspended fall athletics.
“We have tried with all in us to be able to support our athletic teams,” said Justice, who is the girls basketball head coach at Greenbrier East. “We know it’s important.”
Justice made clear that fall sports would be permitted to go on, though it’s unclear how long the state’s COVID metrics map would permit the football playoffs to continue.
The only two area schools remaining in the playoffs are Moorefield and East Hardy — the former traveled to Pendleton County last night while the Cougars travel to Doddridge County for an afternoon clash today. East Hardy swept Moorefield on Thursday evening in the Class A volleyball state semifinals before falling to Wirt County in the state championship game.
“From the standpoint of sports,” he said, “we’ve been fortunate to support our athletic teams and we have had a commitment to sports because it is so important to our student-athletes.”
“(But) at this point, all of our winter sports — basketball, wrestling, swimming and cheerleading — are moving to January 11th. We’ll finish our fall sports and we’ll begin our winter sports on January 11th.
“I know girls basketball has already started,” he said. “It’s over right now. These are indoor sports and I don’t know how we could possibly have all of them to continue.”
Girls basketball teams were allowed to start practice this past Monday, while boys basketball and wrestling teams were scheduled to begin practicing this coming Monday. Swimming season started Wednesday.
The girls and boys basketball tournaments were canceled last winter at the start of the pandemic — the boys tournament was called off before it began and the girls tourney was halted nine games into the 21-game event.
With the uncertainty over whether the Jan. 11 start date is for practices or competition, Justice noted that he would enquire about a seven-day preseason rather than the usual 14-day preseason.
