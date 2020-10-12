MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Big 12 Conference has announced that WVU’s Big 12 Conference game against Kansas on Saturday will be televised on FOX at noon.
The game was originally to be aired on FS1.
Gus Johnson will handle the play-by-play duties for the broadcast, and Joel Klatt will be the analyst.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public today at 3 p.m. at WVUGAME.com and 1-800-WVU GAME.
Milan Puskar Stadium will operate at 25% capacity as part of the health, safety and wellness measures being implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
