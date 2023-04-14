FROSTBURG — The 23rd Annual Katie DeRosa Memorial Track and Field Meet will be held on Friday, May 12, at Mountain Ridge High School Stadium.
The opening ceremony will begin at 5:45 p.m.
Fifth through eighth grade students from Allegany, Garrett, Hampshire and Mineral counties are eligible to participate.
Students who acquire a registration form from their physical education teacher or a representative of any youth running club should enter the meet online by scanning the “QR” code above or on the flyer. Only online entries will be accepted. The online registration will close on Wednesday, May 3. No late registrations will be accepted.
There is no registration fee and donations will be accepted at the gate.
Donations will benefit the “I Run Because I Love It” scholarship in memory of Katie DeRosa and for the inspiration of Molly Offstein through the Community Trust Fund as well as the Junior Striders Program by the Queen City Striders.
This year’s event will again continue to feature “A Mile for Molly.” This invitational one-mile race will feature past area high school runners, coaches and others.
Two $500 scholarships, coordinated through the Community Trust Fund, in memory of Katie DeRosa and in Molly Offstein’s honor will be presented to two area high school seniors at the meet who have participated in cross country and/or distance events in track and field.
For additional information, contact Norm DeRosa at nderosa57@hotmail.com or call 304-785-9504.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.