After becoming the first No. 8 seed to upset a top seed at the West Virginia state tournament, Hampshire’s Drew Keckley was named Potomac Valley Conference Player of the Year and head coach Daniel Alkire took home Coach of the Year honors.
The Trojans were crowned the 2021 PVC champions, with the season’s highlight a stunning 53-47 upset over No. 1 Robert C. Byrd in the quarterfinal round in Charleston.
Unsurprisingly, Hampshire stuffed the Division 1 team, with Keckley being joined by Carter Smith and Trevor Sardo.
Keyser was represented by Darrick Broadwater, and Frankfort by Jake Clark and Brady Whitacre.
Berkeley Spring had four players who appeared on the top team: Gavin Barkley, Carson Stotler, Trenton Kyne and Ty’Mir Ross.
