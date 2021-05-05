CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In a year that has been so improbable, the possible has happened.
Anyone who has watched Hampshire boys basketball this season knows that the No. 8 seed given to them in advance of the state tournament didn’t hold much weight.
On Wednesday night, the Trojans proved it, as they became the first-ever No. 8 seed to win at the West Virginia boys basketball state tournament with a 53-47 fourth-quarter comeback over Robert C. Byrd at the Charleston Civic Center.
“We were No. 12 predicted coming into the season in AAA,” said Hampshire head coach Daniel Alkire. “We were No. 8 coming into this. All those seedings are voted on (by) other coaches. Those coaches don’t know Hampshire High School and, respectfully so, we’re not exposed to those teams. We don’t get to play these teams.
“So we’ve always talked to them and seedings (and) rankings don’t mean anything. It’s all about how you go out and play. So we don’t really look into it. I know this is cliché, but we don’t look into it. We know who we are, we’re going to play how we do, and we don’t look into the seedings or rankings.”
“Obviously we want to congratulate Hampshire,” Robert C. Byrd head coach Bill Bennett said. “I thought they did a great job. Obviously, we’re disappointed. The last thing we talked about coming out of the locker room, we learned today that the seeding didn’t really mean anything.”
The last game of Wednesday’s morning session saw No. 7 Winfield knock off No. 2 Fairmont Senior, 49-45.
“We saw our friends from Fairmont stumble and we kind of followed suit,” Bennett said. “Hats off to Hampshire. I just thought they hung in there and did the things they needed to do to put themselves in that position that you want to be in, in the fourth quarter with four minutes to go and in position to win a game. They did a great job getting themselves there.”
Drew Keckley led Hampshire when it needed leadership most, scoring 25 points with six coming during a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter to put Hampshire in front for good.
“We’re just so happy and grateful and humble to be here,” Alkire said. “We’ve got a team that is a veteran group. They’ve come a long way. They’ve played their butts off all year. We wanted to get to this moment … so we’re now just trying to seize the moment.”
The Trojans trailed by four, 36-32, entering the fourth and Bryson Lucas eventually stretched the lead to five, 39-34, with a 3-pointer at 7:09.
But that was when Hampshire got to work, as Mikhi Anderson got a putback to fall to get within a possession at 6:44 and Trevor Sando sank a pair of free throws 33 seconds later to make it a one-point ballgame.
After a stop, Keckley drove the lane and drew a foul, knocking down both foul shots for a 40-39 lead, Hampshire’s first since RCB grabbed the lead at 6:16 in the second.
The Trojans got another stop and Keckley hit a fall-away jumper from the baseline to stretch the lead to three.
Keckley came up with a steal on the inbounds pass and laid it in to send RCB into a timeout with 4:37 to play.
The Flying Eagles continued to struggle offensively, missing its next two shots, including an open look from three, and Anderson made them pay with a putback on the other end for a 46-39 lead.
Lucas stopped the run with a 3-pointer from the right elbow, but Sardo answered with a layup to make it 48-42.
RCB had a great chance to get back within a possession when it was fouled on a 3-point try, but the Flying Eagles’ shooting woes at the charity stripe continued as they missed all three — they shot 5 of 15 from the line.
Robert C. Byrd got a stop on the other end and Lucas hit another 3-pointer that, instead of tying the game, made it 48-45.
Normally down the stretch, you wouldn’t see the Trojans taking 3-pointers. But Keckley got a look he couldn’t pass up from an inbounds pass in the left corner, finding nothing but net with under a minute remaining to put the nail in the coffin.
“Three years ago, two years ago, they’re out of the game,” Alkire joked. “But these guys have been together, we’ve been with them now for three years. … Anymore, it’s a respect thing. We talk things out. We hold conversations like most adults should. We civilly discuss what that should or shouldn’t be. They’re smart, they know their shots, they had them, they wanted it, and fortunately it went in.
“The second one … Mikhi looked at me right away. He knew he shouldn’t have done that. … You live and learn. I guarantee you next time Mikhi has that shot in the corner, he’ll look for the kick. We learn as we go.”
Anderson made up for the late miss by sinking a pair of free throws with 13 seconds left to put the score at its final.
Keckley’s 25 points were a shared game-high with Lucas. Keckley was efficient from the floor, shooting 9 for 14, including 2 of 3 from beyond the arc, and a perfect 5 for 5 from the charity stripe.
“I’m not one to sit here and talk about myself,” Keckley said. “It all came from my teammates. They picked me up in the first half when we were down and needed points. We looked at other people than just me. In the second half, I just found opportunities that I can take.”
“He’s a good player,” Bennett said of Keckley. “Good players score. We haven’t had a ton of trouble stopping good guards this year. I hate to even say this, but our best on-ball defender is out there with a torn ACL and damaged MCL, so that cut into our depth a little bit. … But you know what? Everybody’s got stories like that. Next man up. You gotta play. … The kid’s just a good player and we knew he was a good player.”
The Trojans once again had different players step up at different times when they needed it, with Keckley and Anderson coming up big in the fourth with 17 of Hampshire’s 21 points — Keckley had nine and Anderson eight, while RCB was limited to 11 points in the deciding frame.
“We have a lot of role players,” said Sardo. “Each player has their own personal role and how they help the team in a different way. It helps our team grow and achieve bigger goals.”
“I feel like that’s one thing we’ve done all year,” said Keckley. “Instead of one guy scoring all the points all year, it’s been a group effort. I think that’s really what has helped us this season. It’s next-man-up every game and I feel like that’s what helped us.”
“I feel like, especially in the second half, our defense, we know we can trust each other,” said Anderson. “No matter what happens, we know we can guard whoever is on the court.”
The difference was Hampshire’s defense, who pressed and pressed and pressed. If there was a loose ball in the parking lot after the game, Christian Hicks or Carter Smith would have been more than ready to dive on it.
“Our last defensive play is our first offensive play,” said Alkire. “We’re going to try to get out and run. That usually happens off of long misses or turnovers or steals. We know what we have defensively, and we’re going to try to get those turnovers which will eventually lead to that quick offensive transition.”
“I was surprised it bothered us like it did,” Bennett said. “We worked press offense this week. We just did not execute very well against that. We saw on film where they like to jump the press, especially early in the game, and as long as they were getting turnovers they were going to stay in it. I was a little bit disappointed with how we handled that.”
For the Trojans and their six seniors, the win means another chance for them to play together one last time. Alkire & Co. hope it ends up being two more times.
“I’ve cried in front of these guys multiple times,” he said. “I’ve done it twice this week, not even talking about winning or losing. I’m not looking at that moment right now. I’m going to enjoy it as we got it. We’ve said we’ve got six steps starting back at the beginning of sectionals. We just completed step four. We’re going to go to step five. When that time comes, I’ll be able to answer that question a little better for you. I’m sure there’ll be some tears shed.
“To be successful, it’s more than just basketball, it’s relationships. You can’t be afraid to tell each other you love them, and we’ve done that. We’re going to ride this out. We’ll come back to that question whenever we get to it.”
Hampshire will play for a trip to the state title game on Friday, 7:15 p.m., against No. 5 Wheeling Central Catholic, who defeated No. 4 Nitro, 40-39, on a buzzer-beating three-pointer in Wednesday's final game.
The other semifinal sees Winfield going up against Shady Spring, the highest remaining seed at No. 3 — tip-off for that game is 11:15 a.m. on Friday.
Saturday’s Class AAA state title game is at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.