SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Drew Keckley showed up in a tried and true fashion that the Hampshire Trojans have come to expect, scoring 11 second-half points for a game-high 16, leading the Trojans past Frankfort, 45-38, in a back-and-forth battle Thursday evening in the Falcons' home opener.
Nine of Keckley's 11 second-half points came in the third, where the Trojans outscored Frankfort 15-9 for a 37-31 advantage entering the fourth.
“It's what he does in the second half,” said Hampshire head coach Daniel Alkire. “There were so many times last year where he would score 10, 15 points in a quarter.
“When I say he put the kids on his back, I don't mean he's doing it all. I told Zach Hill after the game he missed a couple easy inside shots, but he came up with a huge block at the end of the game. You never know that one play that's going to help ultimately determine what happens, and you've just got to keep thinking that and battling.”
Bryson Lane led the charge offensively for the Falcons, tallying 12 points while Jansen Moreland added nine.
“Very pleased with our efforts out there tonight,” said Frankfort head coach Scott Slider. “Our boys played very well. ... Got a lot of good defensive play that led to good offensive play, which is what we preach — play good defense and the offense is going to come. So we were very pleased with the way our boys performed.
“We felt Hampshire was probably the best team of the three that we've seen so far, and we've probably played as well or better than any of the other quarters of the other two ball games that we've played so far.”
The Trojans led the entirety of the opening period, leading by as many as seven before the Falcons trimmed the deficit to six.
The teams traded hoops to open the second before Jake Clark went on a fast break, used a behind-the-back move to create some space and knocked down a pull-up jumper from the right of the foul line to tie the game at 18 apiece.
Both teams went scoreless over the next three-plus minutes, with Frankfort getting its first lead on a floater by Lane with 1:15 to play before the break.
Clark made a pair of free throws just past the one-minute mark, but Hampshire scored the final four points of the opening half to tie things at 22 at the break — Alex Hott broke the Trojans' drought when he banked in a 3-pointer from the left elbow with 25 seconds left and Zach Hill made a foul shot with 0.2 showing on the clock.
The Falcons took a three-point lead, 27-24, at the 5:30 mark using good ball movement, as Whitacre was double-teamed in the left corner. He found a wide-open Lane at the elbow for his lone 3-pointer.
Whitacre and Lane were vital to the Falcons' offense, combining for 18 points.
“Brady's our general on the floor,” said Slider. “He's like having a coach on the court. He gets things set up and gets things running.
“Bryson, actually, he struggled a few times earlier in the other couple of ball games and he kind of played through those issues tonight and was able then to respond well going forward. He didn't play perfect by any means, but his level of play tonight was 100-fold better than what he's been in the other two ball games.”
Keckley hit the first of his two big shots in the third — both of which came on a wide-open look from the right corner — to tie the game at 30-all with 2:55 left in the period.
Frankfort re-took the lead with a free throw less than a minute later, but Hampshire closed out the quarter on a 7-0 run.
Hampshire trailed by four twice in the fourth, and by three when Whitacre knocked down his second 3-pointer with 3:35 to play to put the score at 41-38, but it was the Falcons' final points as a lid fell upon the rim on the offensive end and Hampshire controlled the ball on the other end of the floor.
The Trojans shot 2 for 7 from the foul line in the final minute, but pulled down three offensive boards to recycle possession and played keep-away on one occasion to effectively eat 33.2 seconds off the clock.
“Hampshire's a pretty good team,” said Slider. “They have some big boys. We held our own with them rebounding-wise. Probably a few possessions felt like we should've got better box-outs and so forth to be able to get ourselves the opportunity to get the rebound, so we're disappointed at those things. But overall, in the picture of rebounding, we did well.
“It's obvious that they've practiced passing the ball like they did at the end, because they moved the ball very, very well."
Hampshire finished 5 of 18 at the free-throw line, which Frankfort shot 11 of 19.
“The first half we were coming down, one pass, two passes, and forcing bad shots. I kept trying to tell them we have to value each possession, we can't take those quick shots into each possession,” Alkire said of what the difference was between the two halves. “Second half we were able to come out and flip the court a couple times. Against the zone (defense), you've got to switch side of the court three or four times before you get an open shot, so I think we were a little more patient in the second half. I think they switched to man a little bit too and we got some of those high-ball screens and that helped a lot.”
Slider ruled out fatigue being an issue late in the contest, where Hampshire grabbed a handful of offensive boards after the Falcons limited the Trojans to very few offensive rebounds up until that point.
“When it comes to fatigue, I'm not sure we play fast enough for fatigue to happen. We're not near the speed that we've been in the past. But we're trying to figure out what our tempo is. … We still want to push the basketball as much as we can. Our kids, they're tired going home tonight, but they know they fought their butts off out there tonight. That's the kind of effort that we want to see out of them all the time, and it's only going to get better. So fatigue, maybe, slightly, but I think we played within ourselves.”
“We have a veteran group,” Alkire said of his team's performance late in the game. “Six out of eight kids are seniors. The other two are juniors who started at the end of (last) year. They know what to do. Sometimes they just need to remind each other that they need to pick it up. I think that's what they did. They were holding each other accountable. There at the end of the game, they started to make sure they were doing that.”
Hampshire (2-0) hosts Petersburg on Saturday.
The Falcons, still looking for their first win, hit the road on Saturday to take on Braxton County before traveling to Keyser on Tuesday.
