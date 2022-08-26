SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Kendall Kelly scored three goals for the Frankfort Falcons who beat the Berkeley Springs Indians 4-1 on Thursday at Frankfort High School.
“They should’ve gotten a good boost to their confidence,” Frankfort head coach William Brooks said. “They were getting to the ball faster. They were passing better and that’s the kind of stuff moving forward they’ll need to make sure they achieve.”
Kelly opened the scoring for Frankfort (1-1) with 31:03 remaining and found the net again less than three minutes later. She scored her second goal with 28:13 left in the first half.
Nataley Olson got the Indians (1-1) on the board with 7:18 remaining in the first half. It was the only goal of the game for Berkeley Springs.
“We needed it,” Berkeley Springs head coach Steve Havermale said. “The first few games we’ve had have been against Triple A schools so they’ve been hard fought games. That goal definitely helped the morale of the team today.”
With 5:34 before halftime, Ella Booth found a gap on the left side of the net to extend Frankfort’s lead.
The only goal of the second half came with 4:09 left as Kelly completed the hat trick.
“She never quits, ever,” Brooks said. “She never wants to come off the field and she always wants to improve. She always wants to take the shot.”
The Falcons finished with 19 shots on goal. Kelly had 12 and Booth six. Angel Hines also had one shot.
Emberlyn Knotts started in goal for Frankfort and made seven saves. The Indians had six shots on goal. Miyah Seville started in goal for Berkeley Springs and had 15 saves. Scarlett Swink also saw time at goalie and made five saves.
“The girls played hard, we have several new players that have not played before so they’re coming together,” Havermale said.
The Indians had four corner kicks and the Falcons three.
Berkeley Springs returns home on Saturday at 11 a.m. to face McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania, in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia. Frankfort travels to Fairmont, West Virginia, to face Fairmont Senior on Saturday at 10 a.m.
“Hopefully, this gets us some confidence,” Brooks said. “Fairmont’s always tough, they’re a big school with a lot of talent. Hopefully, they can take some confidence into it and know that they can get to the ball first when they try, make passes when they try. We’ll see what happens.”
