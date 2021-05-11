FROSTBURG — Levi Kennell provided a lift when Northern needed it most offensively, and later sealed the game with a double play from the outfield in the bottom of the seventh, as the Huskies topped Mountain Ridge, 7-3, on Tuesday afternoon.
In the top of the third, a half inning after Mountain Ridge trimmed its 2-0 deficit in half, Kennell stepped into the box with the bases loaded. His blast fell just a few feet shy of a grand slam, as it one-hopped the wall in left-center field for a three-run double and a 5-1 lead.
Fast forward to the bottom of the seventh with a runner on first and Kennell found himself chasing down a ball in right field hit over his head off the bat of Bryce Snyder. What looked surely to be a hit off the bat quickly turned into a double play, as Kennell hauled in the ball and fired it in to second baseman Jamison Warnick, who quickly threw the ball to first for a double play as the runner from first couldn’t get back in time.
Ashton Shimko was able to reach on a two-out single, but Zach Hallenbeck induced a fly ball to center field to end the game and put the Huskies at 7-0.
“We knew they were going to be a pretty good team,” Northern head coach Phill Carr said of the Miners. “They’re a little bit young — they have the one senior, but they got some good juniors. And Bryce (Snyder) is going to be one of the best pitchers in the area. He’s a top 4 or 5 guy, I think. He threw hard. We had some good at-bats, we had some bad at-bats.
“Overall, I thought we came up big in big moments. Like the catch by Levi and his (double) in that inning was huge, trying to give us the momentum right back after they cut it to 2-1. I just talked to our guys and said we didn’t have the quality at-bats that we’d been having — sometimes good, but sometimes not so good. But that had something to do with (Bryce) on the mound too. I thought he threw pretty hard. Mason (Brenneman) was a bulldog like he always is. He was sharp early, which we’ve been trying to get him sharp earlier and he’s been getting good later on. Today it was kind of the opposite — he was good early, and his walks hurt him a little bit and that one error hurt.”
Northern wasted little time getting to work, as Jake Rush led off the game with a four-pitch walk. Brenneman sacrifice bunted him up a base on the very next pitch. After a ground out, Hallenbeck put the Huskies on the board with a liner to left-center off the fence to plate Rush from second.
Chance Ritchey followed up with a bloop single to right that scored Hallenbeck for a 2-0 advantage. After a walk, Snyder was able to get a strikeout to get out of dodge and end the inning.
The Miners cut into their deficit in the bottom of the second when Lyle Baker drew a two-out walk. He moved up on a single from Evan Cook, and then both runners advanced on a wild pitch. Baker crossed the plate on another wild pitch before Brenneman got a strikeout to limit the damage.
After Kennell’s three-run double in the third, the Miners responded with a run in the bottom half with a sacrifice fly from Jeff McKenzie that scored Tanner Lohnas.
Both teams got a run across in the fourth, as Lohnas drove in Baker on a two-out RBI single after Rush skied a solo home run into the wind in left field.
“That was a little wind help, but I’ll take it,” said Carr. “I thought the two balls we hit — Zach and Levi’s — were gone easy. Even with the wind, I thought it would push it out, and they sounded good.”
It wasn’t all smooth sailing for the Huskies in the fourth, however. After Baker led off the inning with a single and Lohnas drove him in three batters later, Uma Pua’auli singled to plate runners at the corners with the score at 6-3. After Pua’auli stole second, Snyder was intentionally walked to load the bases. Brenneman got a fly out to Kennell in right field to end the inning.
“I told him in that inning ... we only got out of there with one run (allowed) — that was huge,” said Carr. “That was the turning point of the game. I told them that’s why you can’t let things snowball. We made an error, then walked two guys, and things were looking bad. You could tuck your tail and give up another couple runs, but you’ve got to plug the hole and go on, and we did. It was gutsy by Mason to get us out of that.”
Brenneman was yanked in the fifth inning after getting the leadoff batter out on a line drive to Warnick at second. Brenneman scattered five hits and three walks over 5 1/3 while striking out six, with five of those batters going down looking.
Hallenbeck did well in 1 2/3 innings of relief, yielding just Shimko’s two-out hit in the seventh, no walks and one strikeout.
“Zach deserves credit because he came in in a close game and he’s only thrown an inning all year,” Carr said. “That’s only his second time out on the mound. He’s a gutsy kid, we knew that, and he came in and did what he needed to do and threw strikes.”
Pua’auli was the only Miner with multiple hits, going 2 for 3 with a pair of singles. Baker, Cook, Lohnas and Landon McAlpine had the other hits, all singles.
Snyder pitched five innings, yielding five hits and four walks while striking out five. Shimko pitched the final two innings, allowing two walks and a hit with two punchouts. Both pitchers were backed by an errorless defense.
“They’re a good team,” said Carr. “They’ll be a challenge throughout the year for everybody I think. They’re coached well and they’re solid defensively. They didn’t hurt themselves in the field by any means.”
Ritchey was Northern’s only multi-hitter, going 2 for 4 with singles in his first two at-bats. Kennell, Rush, Hallenbeck and Isaac Bittinger all had a hit. Bittinger scored in the top of the seventh after hitting a single, stealing second, advancing to third on a sacrifice bunt and then crossed the plate on a wild pitch.
The Huskies routed Berlin on the road on Monday night, 16-0. Rush had a two-run double and a single while pitching four innings, allowing two hits and one walk with four strikeouts.
Brenneman, Hallenbeck and Broadwater all had two singles and two RBIs. Bittinger had two singles and Ritchey had a single and two RBIs for the 12-hit Huskies.
Northern won the junior varsity game, 7-0, as Myles Uphold and Easton Rhoten combined for a perfect game with six strikeouts. Kellen Hinebaugh had a single and two RBIs, while Kyle Broadwater and Jeffrey Eyler doubled.
Northern hosts Hyndman and Mountain Ridge (0-1) travels to Southern on Thursday.
