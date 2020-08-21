KEYSER, W.Va. — For the first time since mid-March, a high school athletic event has been held.
In the sport that provides social distancing by its very nature, Keyser started its golf season by winning its first two matches.
On Tuesday, the Golden Tornado and Frankfort visited Valley View Golf Course where they played host Moorefield in the season-opener for all three.
Keyser won, followed by Moorefield and Frankfort.
The Tornado’s Drew Kent led the way with a tournament-low 37 leading three teammates below 40 as Jacob Malcolm shot 38 and Darrick Broadwater had a 39. Noah Broadwater’s 45 gave Keyser a 159 total.
Moorefield was second with a 177 and was followed by Frankfort’s 202.
Karson Reed led the Yellow Jackets with a 43, J.J. Carr had a 44 and Ryan McGregor and Hayden Baldwin both had 45s. The Falcons’ Brady Whitacre shot 39, Chase McCoy 54, Keegan Bennett 56 and Bryson Lane 58.
On Wednesday, Keyser hosted the same two teams along with two players from Tucker County at Polish Pines Golf Course and defeated Moorefield and Frankfort for their second consecutive victory. The Yellow Jackets took second and Frankfort was third.
Paced by Malcolm’s 40 and 43s from Kent and Darrick Broadwater and a 45 from Dylan Wilson, Keyser edged Moorefield 171-177.
The Yellow Jackets’ Carr was the match’s low medalist with a 39. McGregor, Baldwin and Reed each shot 46. Whitacre and McCoy had 47s for the Falcons, who finished with a 205. Bennett added a 54 and Lane 57.
The Mountain Lions’ Wyatt Betler and Harper Russell each shot a 46.
