Having been a high school football coach for 26 years, I have witnessed many things both good and bad.
One of the biggest things that needs addressed is the treatment of the referees.
Quite frankly, it gets very frustrating hearing some of the words coming out of the crowd during any game week in and week out. The foul language and negative comments need to stop.
I know most of the local referees on a personal level and I can assure you that they do what they do because they love the game and being around the student athletes. They are not there for the little bit of money they get for working the games and they are surely not there to cheat a team out of a win.
It’s an extremely difficult job where you don’t see everything and you have a split second to make a decision. Until you have been on the field and understand the toughness of the job, you truly should refrain from the needless attacks.
The number of referees has declined greatly over the last several years due to all the negativity.
Yes, as a coach there are times when a call is questioned but it’s the coach’s job to question for his team.
The foul language and horrible words solve nothing and aren’t we all there to give our student athletes positive experiences and learn some life lessons? As adults, let all of us coaches, parents, and fans do a better job of creating a positive environment.
Respectfully,
Kevin Whiteman
Head Football Coach
Frankfort High School
