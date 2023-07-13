Keyser, Allegany and Northern placed five players each on the 2023 All-Area baseball team, and eight squads had at least one representative.
The team was picked by the area’s head coaches. Twelve schools submitted nominations and 10 returned ballots.
Keyser led the way with four players on the first team, Allegany and Northern had three and Petersburg slotted a pair.
Allegany, Northern, Frankfort and Mountain Ridge all had two players make the second team.
First Team
Pitchers
Griffin Madden, Sr., Allegany
Madden continued to rake in the awards in his final high school season, capturing a second straight area Player of the Year and the Western Maryland Athletic Conference Player of the Year.
Fittingly, the future James Madison Duke was also a unanimous first-team All-Area selection.
He finished with an area-best 1.93 earned run average and a 6-1 record, allowing 14 earned runs on 25 hits in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
He struck out 80 (second in the area) and walked 27.
After helping the Campers to a 17-5 finish, Madden drove in two runs in the Brooks Robinson Game at Camden Yards to help the North team win 5-3 over the summer.
Bumby Van Meter, Sr., Petersburg
Not many players can say they are among the greatest to play at a school, but, after helping Petersburg to a state semifinal appearance and erasing the school strikeout record, Van Meter can stake his claim.
The left-handed University of Charleston signee topped the area with 105 strikeouts and finished with a 6-2 record, allowing 39 hits and walking 34 in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
Van Meter was also named to the Class A All-State first team.
Evan Jenkins, Jr., Keyser
With a fastball that sits in the mid-80s and a propensity to pitch well in big games, Jenkins was an invaluable piece to Keyser’s Class AA state runner-up run.
Over his final three playoff games, Jenkins notched complete-game victories against Frankfort and Oak Glen, and in the state semifinals against Shady Spring, Jenkins held a potent offense to just two runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched.
Behind Jenkins’ performance, Keyser made its first state championship appearance in 54 years.
The right-hander ended with a 6-2 record and 2.53 ERA (seventh in the area), allowing 21 earned runs on 62 hits in 58 innings pitched. He struck out 68 and walked 18.
“He was our No. 1 pitcher. Had a lot of big wins for us, and he was a big part of our success,” Keyser head coach Scott Rohrbaugh said. “He has a good fastball. Worked in a slider and throws a decent curve to keep kids off-balance. He threw hard and threw strikes. Let our defense work. He also struck out a good number as well.”
Catcher
Logan Rotruck, Jr., Keyser
Keyser’s pitching staff delivered gem after gem in the postseason, and Rotruck was a big reason why behind the plate.
The junior, who was named to the Class AA All-State first team, was a brick wall from the catcher position. He also did well to control the running game, finishing third in the area catching eight runners trying to steal.
At the plate, Rotruck finished with a .395 batting average and .491 on-base percentage. He had 34 hits in 86 at-bats with six doubles, one triple and three home runs. He drove in 28 runs and scored 23 times.
“Very good defensive catcher,” Rohrbaugh said. “He helped control the run game along with the pitchers. Also one of our top offensive players. For most of the year, he was above .400. Worked the pitchers well behind the plate. Good blocking, you didn’t have to worry about the ball going back to the screen.”
Infielders
Alex Kennell, Sr., Allegany
The Allegany third baseman was among the area’s most feared power hitters as a junior, but he developed into its purest hitter to easily finish as the area’s batting champion by .40 points.
Kennell hit safely 36 times in 68 at-bats for a .529 average and boasted 17 extra-base hits with nine doubles, three triples and five home runs. He racked up 27 runs batted in and scored 30 runs.
His .600 on-base percentage equaled Northern’s Wally Brands for tops locally.
“Alex is a very steady, determined young man,” Irons said. “He always was the first to show up to the field, always wanted to put in extra reps. Has one of the most basic, pure swings of anyone that I’ve ever coached.
“You can’t ask more from Alex Kennell. In the field, he was very underrated. He’s more agile and had better hands than anyone would expect.”
Seth Healy, Sr., Keyser
It took some time for Healy to work back from a grave knee injury suffered during football, but he burst onto the scene in a big way as a senior.
The middle infielder caught fire in the middle of the season, and he rode that momentum into a .458 finish at the plate — good for sixth-best locally — and an area-leading 11 doubles.
Healy, a WVU Potomac State signee, finished with 44 hits in 96 at-bats, tripling once, driving in 29 runs and scoring 32 times.
The only thing keeping Healy from a perfect senior season was an All-State snub, as he landed on the Class AA second team.
“He was one of our top offensive players,” Rohrbaugh said. “Defensively, he played both sides of the middle infield, either at second or short, and he was solid at both. Worked through all winter from last fall when he hurt his knee. He came back strong.”
Noah Broadwater, Jr., Keyser
The most important positions on a baseball field are often said to be pitcher, catcher and shortstop, and Broadwater played all three at an exceptionally high level this year.
The junior was also impossible to stop at the plate, terrorizing opposing pitchers to the tune of a .489 batting average (second-best in the area), five home runs (tied for second), five triples (second) and a .590 on-base percentage (fifth).
He also scored 50 runs to lead the area and was second with 37 runs batted in.
Broadwater, the Potomac Valley Conference Player of the Year, was named to the Class AA All-State first team.
“Whatever we asked Noah to do he gives you 100%,” Rohrbaugh said. “Whether he’s playing short, pitching, catching. He’s our all-around player. He led the team in about every offensive category. He’s a good leader and a hard worker. He doesn’t mind a challenge. He wants a challenge.”
Wally Brands, So., Northern
Northern fielded a team of several quality young baseball players this season, and none had a better year than Brands, the lone sophomore on the All-Area first team.
The Huskies’ first baseman finished third in the area in hitting with 32 hits in 66 at-bats (.485 average), six doubles and one home run. He drove in 18 runs and scored 29 times.
Brands also tied for the area lead in on-base percentage, getting on base 60% of the time.
“He’s one of the better two-strike hitters that we’ve had in a while,” Northern head coach Phil Carr said. “He does a really good job of taking it to the opposite field. He worked really hard on his defense throughout the year too. He’s a very knowledgeable kid about the game.”
Outfielders
Cayden Bratton, Sr., Allegany
Before heading up to Frostburg State to play football, Bratton concluded his high school baseball career with a second straight All-Area first team nod.
The left fielder was one of the area’s top bats, ending ninth locally in batting average hitting safely in 34 of 76 at-bats. Bratton doubled nine times, tripled thrice and belted a trio of home runs.
Bratton, a unanimous first-team selection, scored 32 runs and tallied 17 runs batted in from the Campers’ lead-off spot.
“Cayden is a very scrappy baseball player,” Irons said. “Very determined. He wants to win. He has that innate drive inside him to win at all costs. At the plate, he’d always find a way. He’d find a way to get us going from that lead-off spot.
“He’s definitely a kid that has a drive unlike you see in most kids. He doesn’t have all of the natural abilities that some guys have, but he just found a way.”
Easton Rhoten, Sr., Northern
There wasn’t an outfielder with more range than Rhoten this season, and his defensive mastery won Northern its fair share of games.
None were bigger than the Huskies’ extra-inning region championship victory over Allegany, when Rhoten caught several long fly balls to center field that would’ve been home runs at several of the area’s parks.
The Garrett College signee wasn’t too shabby with his bat, either, hitting .343 (23-67) with seven doubles, two home runs, 22 runs batted in and 27 runs scored.
“He’s been one of the better outfielders roaming around out there the last couple of years from any team that I’ve seen,” Carr said. “Anytime that we’re in a game and there are two outs and it’s the last inning and it’s close, I’m always saying to myself, ‘Please hit it to center’ because I didn’t hold my breath when they hit it to him.”
“He struggled a little bit early, not hitting a ton of stuff hard. ... He did a good job, started to get hot and worked his way up to third (in the line-up).”
Ethan Taylor, Jr., Petersburg
Forming one of the area’s best outfielder duos along with Van Meter, Taylor provided a middle-of-the-order bat and was fifth locally in stolen bases.
The Vikings’ left fielder hit .412 and had an on-base percentage of .525, doubling nine times and hitting a pair of big flies. He scored 30 runs and drove in 19 runs.
On the base paths, Taylor was one of three Petersburg players with more than 20 stolen bases (Van Meter and Clay Arbaugh), swiping 21 bags.
Designated Hitter
Kellen Hinebaugh, Sr., Northern
Not many players have the guts to play through a torn ACL, but Hinebaugh took after his coach and was a key part of Northern’s state semifinal run.
Like Carr did in his playing days at Northern, Hinebaugh opted to delay his surgery and battle through the knee injury in his final high school baseball season. The designated hitter hit .365 with a .460 on-base percentage, doubling 10 times and homering twice.
Hinebaugh also garnered 20 runs batted in and scored 16 runs.
“He hit the ball really hard for us and had a lot of big hits,” Carr said. “He’s one of the few guys we’ve had that can turn a good fastball around. He was a big key. If he decides not to play, maybe we don’t get as far as we did.”
Second TeamThe second-team pitchers were Allegany junior Bryce Madden, Northern sophomore Luke Ross and Petersburg sophomore Peyton Tingler.
Mountain Ridge senior Carson Bradley and Northern sophomore Liam Stewart were the catchers.
Mountain Ridge senior Landon McAlpine and Southern senior Tanner Haskiell headed the infield, and junior Cam Lynch (Frankfort) and Caedon Wallace (Allegany) filled out the unit.
In the outfield, Frankfort senior Noah Raines, Hampshire junior JJ Charlton and Keyser junior Chase Davis made the second team.
Honorable Mention
Pitchers: Lanson Orndorf (Frankfort), Gabe Weese (Moorefield), Evan Cook (Mountain Ridge). Catchers: Alex Miller (Moorefield), Carson Bradley (Mountain Ridge), Reece Tasker (Southern). Infielders: Eli Leith (Calvary), Evan and Mason Hamilton (East Hardy), Blake Jacobs (Frankfort), Conner Wolford (Hampshire), Caden Youngblood (Keyser), Leuma Pua’auli, Parker Ferraro (Mountain Ridge). Outfielders: Ethan Sebold (Northern), Jared Haskiell (Southern).
Alex Rychwalski is a sports reporter at the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal.
