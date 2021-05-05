MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Gavin Root and Darrick Broadwater combined on a two-hit shutout to lead Keyser over host Moorefield 6-0 Tuesday afternoon.
Keyser finished with 12 hits — all singles — led by Root’s and Broadwater’s three apiece. Logan Rotruck was the only other Golden Tornado with multiple hits with two. He along with Seth Healy had two RBIs while Broadwater had one.
While Root started, Broadwater did the bulk of the pitching, working from the second inning on. He struck out three, gave up two hits and walked four in six innings. Root only pitched the first inning, throwing 11 balls, he didn’t give up a hit and walked one.
Moorefield got a double from Isaac VanMeter and a single out of Michael Cost.
Keyser (3-3) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on RBIs by Rotruck and Broadwater.
Healy’s ground out scored Sam Bradfield to give Keyser a 3-0 lead in the fifth and scored three times in the seventh for the eventual 6-0 victory.
Keyser, winners of three straight, will host Southern on Thursday evening beginning at 7 p.m.
Moorefield (3-2) visits Hampshire tonight at 6 p.m.
