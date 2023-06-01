CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As Keyser vies for its first championship game appearance since 1969, one team stands between the Tornado and that dream: Shady Spring.
Keyser (20-6), seeded second in Class AA, draws the third-seeded Tigers (21-11) of Raleigh County in the semifinals Friday.
First pitch at GoMart Ballpark is slated for 50 minutes after the conclusion of No. 1 Winfield (28-9) and No. 4 Lewis County (15-10), which begins at 5 p.m.
“From what I can see, they’re a solid team,” Keyser head coach Scott Rohrbaugh said. “There are only four teams left, so it’s not going to be easy. I expect a high level.”
Keyser defeated Oak Glen, 2-1, in a three-game Region I series, taking a winner-take-all Game 3, 9-3, last Wednesday at home.
The triumph ended a 26-year state tournament drought for Keyser. The Golden Tornado have made states just twice in the last 54 years.
Shady Spring, the Region II champ, is playing in its second consecutive Class AA tournament and third since 2019.
The Tigers fell to eventual state champion Logan, 10-1, in their opening game in the 2022 tourney.
Shady Spring, which clobbered PikeView in a two-game region series sweep, has lost four straight semifinal games and is 2-7 all-time at states. The Tigers were state runner-ups in 1987 and 2004 but have never won the title.
Keyser is 7-3 all-time, taking home championships in 1967 and ‘69 with a pair of wins over East Bank.
That 6-1 triumph over East Bank 54 years ago was the most recent instance Keyser has won a state game. The Tornado fell to Oceana, 9-1, in the state semifinals in their last tournament appearance in ‘97.
Keyser will likely start right-hander Evan Jenkins Friday. The junior holds a 2.54 earned run average, allowing 19 earned runs, 56 hits in 52 1/3 innings pitched with 61 Ks and 16 walks.
The Tornado also have the liberty of two other solid arms at their disposal in the form of Noah Broadwater (2.39 ERA, 44 IP) and Patrick Liller (2.16 ERA, 22 2/3 IP).
Shady Spring is likely to throw Fairmont State commit Cam Manns, who is known for his fastball — which maxed out at 92 miles per hour during the section playoffs — and also possesses a curveball and changeup.
For the year, Manns is 4-2 with a 2.38 earned run average, allowing 32 hits in 53 innings with 89 strikeouts and 23 walks. He does have a propensity to hit batters, plunking 10 in 13 appearances.
“He throws hard,” Rohrbaugh said. “He has a good fastball, decent curve. We’re gonna have to sit on the fastball and see what we can do with him.”
On paper, both teams boast powerful offenses scoring 9.1 runs a game.
Keyser hits for a better average (.358-.308) and has more extra bases in six fewer games (64-60); however, Shady Spring will have an advantage on the base-paths, stealing 65 more bases (133-68).
Jacob Meadows, Adam Richmond and Colten Tate have all stolen more than 20 bases this year.
Keyser catcher Logan Rotruck has been effective at controlling the running game, catching seven runners trying to steal, but his battery mates have to give him a chance.
“Our pitchers are going to have to pay a little more attention if they get a guy on first,” Rohrbaugh said. “We have a good catcher in Logan Rotruck, but a lot of steals are on the pitcher. We just have to keep them close as best we can.”
Keyser has slugged 12 home runs, and three players have accounted for all of them: Broadwater (five), Caden Youngblood (four) and Rotruck (three).
Broadwater leads the Tornado with a .488 average, followed by WVU Potomac State commit Seth Healy (.467), Rotruck (.420), Youngblood (.390), Jenkins (.385), Chase Davis (.356), Liller (.351) and Joshua Shoemaker (.341).
Broadwater has a team-high 35 runs batted in and 47 runs scored.
Shady Spring’s offense is paced by Meadows (.433 average), Manns (.359), Richmond (.338), Carter Pack (.333) and Tate (.316).
It won’t be easy for Keyser. Games at this stage of the season rarely are.
But Keyser is one of just two teams in the field that has won a championship, and the only other, top-seeded Winfield, hasn’t done so in 21 years.
One school is going to end a long title drought or win its first. Why not Keyser?
“We’re just going to have to look for our pitches and put the ball in play,” Rohrbaugh said. “If we hit the ball, throw strikes and play good defense, we have a chance to be successful.”
