KEYSER, W.Va. — Keyser beat Allegany by 16 strokes to win a five-school field at Polish Pines on Thursday.
The Golden Tornado shot a 159, followed by Allegany (175), Frankfort (186), the Keyser B team (211), Berkeley Springs (227) and Fort Hill (261).
Noah Broadwater was the day's low medalist with a 35 to pace the Tornado. Owen Sweitzer shot a 40, and Drew Matlick and Evan Ack added 42s for Keyser.
Allegany's top golfers were Sean Brady and Jace Patton with 39s. Daniel Reed ended at 47 and Nick Wilt scored a 50.
Bryson and Ashton Moorehead both carded 41s to top Frankfort. Ethan Gattens shot a 50 and Landon Catlett ended at 54.
Berkeley Springs' golfers were Truly Henry (49), Dakota Hamrick (54), Camden Barney (60) and Jackson Davison (64). Fort Hill's were Kenny Martin (64), Cole Blank (65), Landon Colangelo (66) and Lucas Claus (66).
